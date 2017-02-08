Right now you can pick up Phonewatch's Apple Watch charging stand for just $8.79, but you'll need to hurry. Normally this charging stand is priced at $14.99, but with Amazon's Lightning deal you can save $6 for a few hours more. Made of a high-quality lightweight aluminum this stand has a non-slip soft pad at the base to keep itself in place. You can use it to charge your 38mm or 42mm watch with the same charging cable that came in its box.

If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up now for a free 30 day trial in order to get this stand at the reduced price with free Prime shipping. Keep in mind this is only available for a very limited time, so you'll want to act quickly if you want one for yourself.

