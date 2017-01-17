If you are looking to add a second monitor or upgrade your existing one to something bigger, you won't want to miss today's deal on an Acer 25-inch 1080p monitor for just $119 at Newegg. The retailer is not only offering the monitor for that price, but also an extra DVI-D dual link cable, as well as a gold plated HDMI cable. The monitor has a 4ms refresh rate and comes with built-in speakers.

Normally, this package would set you back just under $200, but with this great Shell Shocker deal you can save $75, making it even more affordable. This deal is only good for today, January 17, so don't wait too long to make the purchase or you'll be stuck paying more.

See at Newegg