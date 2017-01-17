If you are looking to add a second monitor or upgrade your existing one to something bigger, you won't want to miss today's deal on an Acer 25-inch 1080p monitor for just $119 at Newegg. The retailer is not only offering the monitor for that price, but also an extra DVI-D dual link cable, as well as a gold plated HDMI cable. The monitor has a 4ms refresh rate and comes with built-in speakers.
Normally, this package would set you back just under $200, but with this great Shell Shocker deal you can save $75, making it even more affordable. This deal is only good for today, January 17, so don't wait too long to make the purchase or you'll be stuck paying more.