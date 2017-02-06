Target is currently offering $70 off the Apple Watch Series 1, dropping the starting price down to just $199. There are a variety of different color configurations available in both the 38mm and 42mm sizes, and right now you can take advantage of the free expedited shipping to have it at your door quickly. The Series 1 is Apple's latest release of the Apple Watch which has an improved dual-core processor but doesn't over the swim-proof capabilities of the Series 2, nor the direct fire speaker.

If you are in the market for an Apple Watch and don't need all the bells and whistles of the Series 2, you won't want to miss out on this great deal. These sort of discounts are pretty rare, so be sure to act quickly if you are interested.

See at Target

_For more great deals on tech, gadgets, home and lifestyle goods, be sure to check out Thrifter now!