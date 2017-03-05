Grab this elite web design app for only $50!

These days, starting a business pretty much demands you have a professional-grade website to go along with it. Likewise, many people are getting into web design as a hobby and as a profession. Without the correct tools, creating a decent website can be a big challenge.
Enter Flux 6, the latest iteration of one of the best web design apps out there. It allows users to either write code or drag and drop elements onto a page — this app is perfect for beginners and advanced users alike. Unfortunately, this software is usually very expensive.
Right now, however, iMore Digital Offers has an incredible deal on a lifetime license to this popular web design app — while it would normally cost you about $300, you can get it now for only $50. That's 83% off the regular price, and this license will last you forever, no matter how many updates Flux goes through in the future.
Users comfortable with HTML and CSS can write their own code and see their results directly on the page, and anyone without coding experience can simply drag and drop pieces until a webpage comes together. Because you can see exactly what the webpage will look like, it's incredibly simple to make small tweaks to get everything just right.
This is the first time a lifetime license has been offered for Flux, so don't wait too long if you intend to grab this offer — it won't last forever.