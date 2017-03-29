Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a must-have Nintendo Classic controller deal!
You can spend hours playing your favorite old games on the Nintendo Classic, but it is a little boring when you are doing it alone. Right now you can pick up a Insignia controller from Best Buy for just $7.99, a savings of $5 from its regular price. Unlike the controller that the system comes with, this one has a 10-foot cord built-in so you don't have to sit right next to it to play. There are some minor appearance differences, like the colors on the controller, but other than that it looks and feels just like the original one.
This price is lower than many of the other lower quality options that Amazon has to offer, and comes with a longer cable built-in so no need to buy an extender with it. If you want to extend the cable on the controller you already have, you can grab an extender from Amazon for just a couple bucks. Stop playing alone, and grab one of these to let others join in on the fun.
