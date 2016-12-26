Best Buy is currently discounting the iPhone 7 Smart Battery case by $15, which drops the price down to $85. While it may not be a huge discount, it isn't often that you find these on sale at all, so you won't want to miss out. The Smart Battery case helps ensure that your phone is never dead by providing additional power to it without you even having to turn it on.

If your iPhone 7 doesn't last as long as you wish it did, be sure to grab one of these right now. You can pick it up in either black or white, depending on your preference, but act quickly as this deal likely won't last.

