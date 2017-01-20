Right now you can pick up Logitech's MX Master wireless mouse for just $65 at Amazon, which happens to be its lowest price. Normally priced at closer to $80, this discount makes one of the best wireless mice even more affordable for everyone. With a unique thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and advanced gestures that you can customize, this mouse can be used for up to 40 days on a single charge.
If you're in the market to upgrade your current mouse, you won't want to pass up this offer. Odds are that this will move pretty quickly, so get your order in quick before they are gone!
Reader comments
I have this mouse and its been nothing but trouble. Most times, I have to open system preferences for Bluetooth and it will either get recognized then or I have to re-pair it. All the while, my other Bluetooth devices don't have an issue. I don't think I'll get another mouse from Logitech. I like their products, but if they are going to be unreliable, then I won't purchase them.
Another thing, I charge it and I'm lucky if I get 7 days of full use.