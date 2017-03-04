Typing is a necessary evil these days, but sometimes it gets tedious to continue to type out the same long things over and over. Wouldn't it be nice to be able to use shortcuts for your commonly used phrases, so that you could type less and be more productive? Luckily, you can, and it doesn't have to be a hard to use program, or cost you a lot of money.
Save 60% right now! Learn More
Meet TextExpander, a powerful application that allows you to create shortcuts that when typed create longer phrases. Whether it is sections of code, commonly used sentences for emails, or anything else, you'll be able to set it up once and use it over and over again. Regardless of what device you're on you'll be able to take advantage of the great features, and right now you can pick up a year subscription at a hefty discount.
- Use the powerful fill-in-the-blank tool to add custom fields to frequent communications
- Be more efficient and save time on all devices: Windows, macOS, and iOS
- Save snippets in the Cloud, where they'll be updated across all your devices & accessible any time
- Build an email signature library
- Insert the current date & time in any format you prefer
- Automatically fix the typos you make most
- Quickly auto fill out forms by storing your address, email, phone, etc.
Pay just $19.98 for a limited timeLearn More
Normally this would run you around $50 for the year, but right now you can pay just $19.98. This 60% savings won't last long, so be sure to grab it now and save some keystrokes later.