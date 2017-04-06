Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on Bose SoundTrue headphones!

Right now you can pick up a pair of Bose SoundTrue around-ear headphones for just $100 at Amazon, which happens to be the lowest price available for these headphones. These are the redesigned headphones that offer a slimmer profile, a softly padded headband, memory foam ear cushions and more. When not in use, you can fold the headphones up to fit in their matching travel pouch to ensure they stay safe while on the go.

You can pick up a pair in either black or blue right now for just $100, which happens to be an $80 savings. Don't wait too long to place your order as we don't know how long this deal will last for.

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!