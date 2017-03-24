Right now, Mint SIM has an amazing deal on high-speed 4G LTE data in the U.S.!
In the U.S., between the Big Four carriers, it's become a game of race to the top — with that top being unlimited data.
But most people don't need unlimited data. In fact, most Americans don't use more than a couple of gigabytes per month, and even the top percentage rarely go over 10GB. 1
That's why Mint SIM is such a great value proposition. The idea is simple: by signing up for three months of service at a time, you save money every month.
For a limited time, get 10GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts, for $20 per month!
Here's the lowdown on Mint SIM: It cuts through the BS of "unlimited" to provide exactly what you need at a price that no one can match. The company uses T-Mobile's extensive 4G LTE network that covers most of the country in ultra-fast wireless connectivity. And premium features like inexpensive international roaming and free Wi-Fi are available, too, so you don't miss out.
1 Data collected independently by Mobile Nations between June 2016 and September 2016.