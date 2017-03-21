Get the Nike look without the Sport casing.

Apple's spring watch bands update brought a long-awaited entry into its collection: The company's perforated fluoroelastomer Nike bands, previously only available when buying a Nike Sport watch casing.

You can get all three of the original Nike bands at the same pricing as the rest of the Sport collection, $49: Choose between Black/Volt, Anthracite/Black, and Pure Platinum/White. The colors are identical whether you have a 38mm or 42mm model — so you won't be limited by your sizing choices.

Of course, the bands are only one part of the Nike Sport watch look. If you want the custom Nike Run Club faces, you'll still have to buy a separate Nike Sport watch.

I know I'll be picking up the Black/Volt for myself when the bands go on sale Friday — and if you're extra-excited (hi Rene), you can even order them on Apple's website now.

