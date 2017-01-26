Cable customers can now get their HBO content in Apple's TV app.

If you're anything like me, you've been waiting awhile for this one. HBO Go, the streaming app for HBO customers who subscribe to the premium channel through their cable provider, has been updated, adding support for the TV app on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. This allows you to pick up where you left off with your favorite HBO show, as well as have HBO content added to your TV and movie recommendations.

The app has also gained support for Single Sign-On for customers of certain cable providers. If you're a customer of one of the 11 TV providers that support Single Sign-On, you can sign in to HBO Go with your cable account credentials with a tap of a button, rather than having to enter them all over again.

HBO's standalone streaming app, HBO Now, already works with the TV app, feeding recommendations and tracking your HBO viewing since the launch of the app with tvOS 10.1 back in December.