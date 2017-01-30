Daniel Rubino tried Apple's new MacBook Pro running Windows 10 and... didn't hate it. From Windows Central:

In a recent tutorial, I demonstrated how easy it is to install Windows 10 on a new MacBook Pro. While many people are still tied to Apple's ecosystem ergo macOS there's no reason why users can dip their toe into the world of Microsoft and dual-booting with Windows 10. How is using a late-2016 13-inch MacBook Pro with Redmond's latest and greatest OS? I've been moonlighting with the controversial laptop for a few weeks now to share my perspective as a dedicated Windows user. Here is what I've learned!

Daniel not only marinates in Windows, he changes laptops as often as some of us get fresh cups of coffee. That makes his perspective both different and valuable.

Give his review a read and let me know what you think!