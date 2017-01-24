How are celebrities protesting Trump? Well, Shia's streamin' live for the next four years.

If you didn't catch Meryl Streep's speech about Donald Trump at the Golden Globes, then you probably saw it echoed across the internet. Same goes for Alec Baldwin's SNL performances as the infamous orange president, or the cast of the Avenger's asking people to use their vote effectively so Marc Ruffalo can get naked.

Across the world, celebrities have always used their massive platforms to speak out against, and for, what they believe in, politically, but it seems like the most polarizing subject matter lately has consistently been the newest president of the United States of America.

While some are using their voices, others are taking action against The Donald, but none are doing it as creatively as Shia Labeouf.

Starting on January 20th, 2017, the day Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the official 45th president of the United States, actor Shia Labeouf began his 4-year protest live stream.

… the public is invited to deliver the words "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" into a camera mounted on a wall... repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.

Where is this art exhibit?

The Museum of the Moving Image, New York, but you can watch it online here.

So is it open all day? For anyone and everyone?

Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency.

Have any celebrities been by?

The first big-name celeb to pop by the protest live-stream was Jaden Smith, but only time will tell if more and more celebrities make their appearance.

Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/Qw2Q9c7uz7 — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) January 20, 2017

What does "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" mean?

the mantra "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.

Who is involved in the project?

Shia Lebeouff, Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner.

So does Shia show up?

Oh you bet your sweet ass he does.

This week, actually, a neo-nazi decided to show up and whisper some nonsense into the live-stream and shia was having none of it.

