How are celebrities protesting Trump? Well, Shia's streamin' live for the next four years.
If you didn't catch Meryl Streep's speech about Donald Trump at the Golden Globes, then you probably saw it echoed across the internet. Same goes for Alec Baldwin's SNL performances as the infamous orange president, or the cast of the Avenger's asking people to use their vote effectively so Marc Ruffalo can get naked.
Across the world, celebrities have always used their massive platforms to speak out against, and for, what they believe in, politically, but it seems like the most polarizing subject matter lately has consistently been the newest president of the United States of America.
While some are using their voices, others are taking action against The Donald, but none are doing it as creatively as Shia Labeouf.
Starting on January 20th, 2017, the day Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the official 45th president of the United States, actor Shia Labeouf began his 4-year protest live stream.
… the public is invited to deliver the words "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" into a camera mounted on a wall... repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.
Where is this art exhibit?
The Museum of the Moving Image, New York, but you can watch it online here.
So is it open all day? For anyone and everyone?
Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency.
Have any celebrities been by?
The first big-name celeb to pop by the protest live-stream was Jaden Smith, but only time will tell if more and more celebrities make their appearance.
https://t.co/X1hxoxtP4C— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) January 20, 2017
NOW LIVE
Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/Qw2Q9c7uz7
What does "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" mean?
the mantra "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.
Who is involved in the project?
Shia Lebeouff, Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner.
So does Shia show up?
Oh you bet your sweet ass he does.
This week, actually, a neo-nazi decided to show up and whisper some nonsense into the live-stream and shia was having none of it.
#ShiaLaBeouf is not here for any trolling at his #HeWillNotDivideUs live stream! pic.twitter.com/O0YQPPPCCN— lovelyti (@lovelyti) January 22, 2017
What do you think of HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US?
Do you think the concept is brilliant and revolutionary? Or do you think it's just a flash in the pan? Would you visit the exhibit if you had the chance? Or would you pass by without thinking twice?
Let us know what you think about this digital political protest below!
Reader comments
Do you think the concept is brilliant and revolutionary?
Neither, actually.
Or do you think it's just a flash in the pan?
Let's see how this is holding up in six months.
Would you visit the exhibit if you had the chance?
I would not go out of my way to visit it.
Or would you pass by without thinking twice?
If anything, I would turn my face towards the opposite direction so I'm not caught on camera.
I think your support for or against the candidate is important when assessing your feelings towards this. I haven't read a lot about Shia's intentions but it seems as though he is promoting unification. I'm not sure how that could possibly be seen as a bad thing.
Unification? Maybe of those opposed to the President. That is division.
Agreed.
Who would be most concerned about being divided? Those that oppose the current presidency. If this was a unification project aimed at uniting us as a country, inclusive of all of its citizens, it would not merely last the duration of Trump's presidency.
While I think a look into the technology behind this project, simple or otherwise, would be interesting I think jumping into politics is not something Mobile Nations as a whole should commit to. I don't read traditional news sources for information on Apple products, because they are often skewed towards a less technical audience. I want the details. I seek out sites like iMore, AndroidCentral, etc. I don't go to Mobile Nations for political views. I respect the views of others and would staunchly defend the rights of others to have similar or opposing views, but why should it be here? On a tech site? Unless you are talking about the tech behind the project? Or how others are using tech to spread the message?
Ditto ^^^
His words have already been divisive. He retweeted a false statistic that inaccurately represented African American crime numbers. His tweet was retweet thousands of times and perpetuated as fact. THAT divides. It divides the african american community and those who actually believed that nonsense. Shia is simply saying he stands on the side of those who refuse to allow his actions to divide any further.
HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US! We will reject his attempts to unify the country, because all of his supporters are deplorable and should be ignored. Screw unity, we will not be divided!
What does this have to do with Apple or iDevices? There is WAY too much political discussion going on. Stop invading our distractions and our hobbies. Save this for political blogs.
Why is this on Imore's web site?
I come to tech to avoid politics. The Verge and other ****** bag sites can't avoid talking about Trump.
I always thought IMore was better. than the other tech sites.
Come on really the one place that wasn't political don't start.
I'm confused why this article is on iMore. It doesn't seem to be related to Apple or iDevices, and is barely related to technology. I don't visit iMore to hear about a political point of view (even though I put up with Rene's occasionally liberal-leaning tweets on Twitter ;-) ).
Techies cry too much. Simply ignore the article if you don't like it's content. It's that simple. I had to start ignoring the flood of Pokemon articles when Pokemon Go was at its peak.