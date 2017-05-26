Heads Up!: Everything you need to know

What's Heads Up!? and why should I download it?

Heads Up! Is a ridiculously fun game á la HedBandz, a board game from the 90s. How do you play and why should you spend the buck?

Here's everything you need to know.

Where did Heads Up! come from?

Ellen DeGeneres. No, really. It's a game she's played on her show a million times and it was such a sensation that Warner Bros. decided to build an app for it.

Check it out:

How do you play?

The game incorporates charades and Hedbandz into one wild, chaotic scene. You choose a category, of which there are tons: Superstars, Act It Out, Blockbuster Movies, Animals Gone Wild, Accents & Impressions, and many, many more (you have to pay for new decks).

The guesser then puts their phone to their forehead. Their partner then has to act out whatever's on the screen, whether it's an impression, an accent, an animal noise, whatever. If you guess correctly, you tilt your phone forward. Tilt it backward to pass.

If you're not totally sure, Ellen actually gives a quick video tutorial when you first open the app.

How do you win?

You win when you or your team gets the most correct guesses in a round. At the end of each round, you'll see a rundown of all your correct answers, passes, and anything you happen to miss at the end.

Is it family-friendly?

It's as family friendly as you make it. There is no profanity, though there is reference to the odd R-rated film, though it's up to you to act things out as PG or X-rated as you want.

Video replay!

The fun of having a front-facing camera is that Heads Up! records the actor during each round, and you can watch a replay when the round is over. If you broke down laughing at one point or started a fight, you'll be able to go back and enjoy it all over again.

Anything else?

Let us know in the comments if there's anything else you'd like to know about Heads Up!