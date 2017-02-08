Wondering if you can use Apple Pay with your credit or debit card? Here's a list of all of the banks and credit unions that allow you pay with a tap of your iPhone.
Update, February 2017: Apple Pay is now supported by 27 more banks and credit unions in the United States, bringing the total to 1,708.
Apple Pay is a convenient, secure way to make purchases both in stores and in apps. The system enjoys wide support from banks and credit unions around the world, and with more coming on board every few weeks, it might be difficult to keep track of which banks support it.
Not to worry, however, because iMore has your back. Here you'll find a list of banks, credit unions, and card issuers that Apple says support Apple Pay, which we'll keep updated as new financial institutions and countries are added.
North America
Canada
- American Express
- ATB
- Bank of Montreal
- Canadian Tire
- CIBC
- Desjardins
- President's Choice
- RBC—Royal Bank of Canada
- Scotiabank
- Tangerine
- TD
United States
- 121 Financial Credit Union
- 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union
- 1st Community Federal Credit Union
- 1st Financial Federal Credit Union
- 1st Mariner Bank
- 1st MidAmerica Credit Union
- 1st Source Bank
- 1st Summit Bank
- 1st United Services Credit Union
- 3Rivers
- A+ Federal Credit Union
- Abacus Federal Savings Bank
- ABNB Federal Credit Union
- Abri Credit Union
- Acadia Federal Credit Union
- Access Federal Credit Union
- Acclaim Federal Credit Union
- Achieva Credit Union
- Achieve Financial Credit Union
- Acme Federal Credit Union
- Adirondack Bank
- Advantage Federal Credit Union
- Advantage One Credit Union
- Advantis Credit Union
- Advia Credit Union
- Affinity Bank
- Affinity Federal Credit Union
- Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
- AIM Bank
- Air Academy Federal Credit Union
- Alabama State Employees Credit Union
- Alaska Airlines/Horizon Airlines Employees Federal Credit Union
- Alaska USA Federal Credit Union
- Albany Bank & Trust Company N.A.
- Alcoa Pittsburgh Federal Credit Union
- Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union
- Align Credit Union
- Allegacy Federal Credit Union
- Allegiance Credit Union
- Alliance Credit Union
- Alliant Credit Union
- Alloy Federal Credit Union
- Ally Bank
- Alma Bank
- Alpine Bank
- Alpine Credit Union
- AltaOne Federal Credit Union
- Alternatives Federal Credit Union
- Altier Credit Union
- Altoona First Savings Bank
- Altra Federal Credit Union
- Altura Credit Union
- Amalgamated Bank
- Amalgamated Bank of Chicago
- Amarillo National Bank
- Amegy Bank of Texas
- America First Federal Credit Union
- America's Christian Credit Union
- America's Credit Union
- America's First Federal Credit Union
- America's First Network Credit Union
- American 1 Credit Union
- American Airlines Credit Union
- American Bank & Trust (WI)
- American Bank & Trust Company N.A.
- American Bank of Commerce
- American Chartered Bank
- American Community Bank of Indiana
- American Express
- American Heritage Bank
- American Heritage Federal Credit Union
- American National Bank
- American National Bank and Trust
- American Savings Bank
- American State Bank
- American Trust and Savings Bank
- American United Federal Credit Union
- AmeriCU Credit Union
- AmeriServ Financial Bank
- AMOCO Federal Credit Union
- Amplify Federal Credit Union
- Anchor D Bank
- Anderson Brothers Bank
- Andrews Federal Credit Union
- Anheuser-Busch Employees Credit Union
- APCO Employees Credit Union
- Apple Bank for Savings
- Apple Federal Credit Union
- Arbor Financial Credit Union
- Ardent Credit Union
- Arizona Federal Credit Union
- Arlington Community Federal Credit Union
- Armstrong Bank
- Army Aviation Center Federal Credit Union
- Arsenal Credit Union
- Artisans Bank
- Arvest Bank
- Ashland Credit Union
- Aspire Federal Credit Union
- Assemblies of God Credit Union
- Associated Bank
- Associated Credit Union
- Associated Credit Union of Texas
- Astoria Bank
- Athens State Bank
- Atlantic Regional Federal Credit Union
- Atlantic Stewardship Bank
- Audubon Savings Bank
- Augusta Metro Federal Credit Union
- Austin Telco Federal Credit Union
- Avidia Bank
- Awakon Federal Credit Union
- Ballston Spa National Bank
- Banco do Brasil Americas
- Bangor Savings Bank
- Bank & Trust Company
- Bank Independent
- Bank Iowa
- Bank Midwest
- Bank of America
- Bank of American Fork
- Bank of Ann Arbor
- Bank of Bourbonnais
- Bank of Canton
- Bank of Central Florida
- Bank of Clovis
- Bank of Colorado
- Bank of Commerce
- Bank of Crockett
- Bank of Eastman
- Bank of Edmonson County
- Bank of England
- Bank of Franklin County
- Bank of Gravett
- Bank of Halls
- Bank of Hawaii
- Bank of Idaho
- Bank of Internet USA
- Bank of Jackson
- Bank of Labor
- Bank of Lee's Summit
- Bank of Marin
- Bank of Montgomery
- Bank of New Hampshire
- Bank of Oklahoma
- Bank of Rantoul
- Bank of Southern California
- Bank of Springfield
- Bank of St. Francisville
- Bank of Stockton
- Bank of Tennessee
- Bank of the James
- Bank of the Ozarks
- Bank of the Pacific
- Bank of the South
- Bank of the West
- Bank of Utah
- Bank of Walterboro
- Bank of Winnfield & Trust Company
- Bank of Yazoo
- Bank of Zachary
- Bank Rhode Island
- Bank SNB
- Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union
- Bank7
- Bankers Trust
- Bankers' Bank
- Bankers' Bank of Kansas
- BankCherokee
- BankFirst
- BankFirst Financial Services
- BankFive
- BankIowa
- BankLiberty
- BankPlus
- BankWest
- Banner Bank
- Banterra Bank
- Barclaycard
- Barrington Bank & Trust Company N.A.
- Basile State Bank
- Bath Savings Institution
- Baton Rouge Telco Federal Credit Union
- Baxter Credit Union
- Bay Area Credit Union
- Bay Atlantic Federal Credit Union
- BayCoast Bank
- BayPort Credit Union
- BBVA Compass
- Beacon Credit Union
- BECU (Boeing Employees Credit Union)
- Beehive Federal Credit Union
- Bell Bank
- Bellco Credit Union
- Bellco Federal Credit Union
- Bellwether Community Credit Union
- Benchmark Federal Credit Union
- Beneficial Bank
- Berkshire Bank
- Bethpage Federal Credit Union
- Better Banks
- Beverly Bank & Trust Company N.A.
- BHCU
- Biddeford Savings Bank
- Billings Federal Credit Union
- BJ's (store card)
- Black Hills Federal Credit Union
- Blackhawk Community Credit Union
- BloomBank
- blueharbor bank
- BMI Federal Credit Union
- BMO Harris N.A.
- BMW Bank of North America
- BNA Bank
- BNC National Bank
- Bossier Federal Credit Union
- Boston Firefighters Credit Union
- Box Elder Credit Union
- Branch Banking & Trust
- Brand Banking Company
- Bremer Bank N.A.
- Bridgehampton National Bank
- Bridgeview Bank Group
- Bridgewater Savings Bank
- BrightStar Credit Union
- Bristol County Savings Bank
- Broadway National Bank
- Bronco Federal Credit Union
- Brookline Bank
- Brown County State Bank
- Bruning State Bank
- Bull's Eye Credit Union
- Busey Bank
- Business Bank of St. Louis
- C&F Bank
- Cabela's CLUB
- Cabrillo Credit Union
- Cal Poly Federal Credit Union
- California Bank & Trust
- California Coast Credit Union
- California Credit Union
- Calumet Bank
- Cambridge Savings Bank
- Cambridge Trust Company
- Camden National Bank
- Campbell & Fetter Bank
- Campus USA Credit Union
- Canton School Employees Federal Credit Union
- Canyon State Credit Union
- CapCom Credit Union
- Capital Area Federal Credit Union
- Capital Bank N.A.
- Capital City Bank
- Capital Educators Federal Credit Union
- Capital One
- Capitol Credit Union
- Capitol Federal Savings
- Cardinal Bank
- Cardinal Community Credit Union
- Carolina Collegiate Federal Credit Union
- Carroll County Trust Company
- Carson Bank
- CASE Credit Union
- Catholic & Community Credit Union
- Catholic Federal Credit Union
- Catholic Vantage Federal Credit Union
- Catholic Vantage Financial Federal Credit Union
- Cedar Point Federal Credit Union
- Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
- Centennial Bank
- Center National Bank
- Centex Citizens Credit Union
- Centier Bank
- Centra Credit Union
- Central Bank (MO)
- Central Bank (OK)
- Central Bank (UT)
- Central Bank & Trust Co.
- Central Bank of Jefferson County
- Central Minnesota Credit Union
- Central National Bank
- Central One Federal Credit Union
- Central Pacific Bank
- Central State Bank
- Century Bank
- Century Bank and Trust Company
- CFCU Community Credit Union
- CFE Federal Credit Union
- Chadwick Federal Credit Union
- Chain Bridge Bank
- Champlain National Bank
- Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union
- Charles Schwab Bank
- Charlotte Metro Credit Union
- Charlotte State Bank & Trust
- Charter Bank
- Charter Oak Federal Credit Union
- Chartway Federal Credit Union
- Chase
- Chesterfield Federal Credit Union
- Chicopee Savings Bank
- ChoiceOne Bank
- Christian Community Credit Union
- Chrome Federal Credit Union
- Cincinnati Ohio Police Federal Credit Union
- Cincinnati Police Federal Credit Union
- CinFed Credit Union
- Citadel Federal Credit Union
- Citi
- Citizen's Bank of Hickman
- Citizens & Northern Bank
- Citizens Bank
- Citizens Bank (AL)
- Citizens Bank & Trust
- Citizens Bank and Trust Company
- Citizens Bank N.A.
- Citizens Bank of Cumberland County
- Citizens Bank of Edmond
- Citizens Bank of Kentucky
- Citizens Bank of Washington County
- Citizens Business Bank
- Citizens Commerce National Bank
- Citizens Equity First Credit Union
- Citizens Federal Credit Union
- Citizens First Bank
- Citizens Independent Bank
- Citizens National Bank (MS)
- Citizens National Bank (TN)
- Citizens National Bank of Greater St. Louis
- Citizens Savings Bank
- Citizens State Bank of Paola
- City & County Credit Union
- City County Employees Credit Union
- City Credit Union
- City Employees Credit Union
- City National Bank
- City National Bank of Colorado City
- City State Bank
- Citywide Banks
- Clackamas County Bank
- Classic Federal Credit Union
- Clear Mountain Bank
- Clearview Federal Credit Union
- CME Federal Credit Union
- CNB Bank
- Coast Central Credit Union
- Coast Line Credit Union
- Coastal Community Federal Credit Union
- Coastal Federal Credit Union
- CoastHills Credit Union
- Coastline Federal Credit Union
- Coastway Community Bank
- Colfax Banking Company
- Collins Community Credit Union
- Collinsville Savings Society
- Colony Bank
- Columbia Bank
- Columbia Bank Florida
- Comenity Bank
- Comenity Capital Bank
- Comercia Bank
- Commerce Bank
- Commercial Bank
- Commercial Banking Company
- Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union
- Common Wealth Bank and Trust
- Commonwealth Bank & Trust Company
- Commonwealth Business Bank
- Commonwealth Community Bank
- Commonwealth Credit Union
- CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union
- Communication Federal Credit Union
- Community & Southern Bank
- Community America Credit Union
- Community Bank (AL)
- Community Bank (KS)
- Community Bank (MS)
- Community Bank (PNW)
- Community Bank & Trust
- Community Bank N.A.
- Community Bank of Oak Park River Forest
- Community Business Bank
- Community Choice Credit Union
- Community Credit Union
- Community Credit Union of Florida
- Community Financial Credit Union
- Community First Credit Union (CA)
- Community First Credit Union (FL)
- Community First Credit Union (WI)
- Community National Bank Seneca
- Community One Credit Union
- Community One Credit Union of Ohio
- Community State Bank (MI)
- Community State Bank (WI)
- Community Trust Bank
- Community West Credit Union
- Congressional Bank
- Connected Credit Union
- Connection Bank
- Connections Credit Union
- Connex Credit Union
- Conservation Employees' Credit Union
- Consolidated Federal Credit Union
- Consumers Cooperative Credit Union
- Consumers Credit Union
- Consumers National Bank
- Core Bank
- CoreFirst Bank & Trust
- Cornerstone Bank
- Cornerstone Community Bank
- Cornerstone National Bank
- Corning Credit Union
- Corporate America Family Credit Union
- Cortrust Bank
- Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union
- Country Club Bank
- Countryside Bank
- CoVantage Credit Union
- CPM Federal Credit Union
- cPort Credit Union
- Crane Credit Union
- Credit One Bank
- Credit Union 1
- Credit Union of America
- Credit Union of Colorado
- Credit Union of Denver
- Credit Union of New Jersey
- Credit Union of Ohio
- Credit Union of Southern California
- Credit Union of Texas
- Cross Keys Bank
- CrossFirst Bank
- Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company N.A.
- Cumberland County Federal Credit Union
- Cumberland Valley National Bank
- Customers Bank
- Cyprus Federal Credit Union
- D.L. Evans Bank
- Damascus Community Bank
- Dane County Credit Union
- Darien Rowayton Bank
- Day Air Credit Union
- Decatur Earthmover Credit Union
- Deer Valley Credit Union
- Del Norte Credit Union
- Del-One Federal Credit Union
- Delta Community Credit Union
- Denali Federal Credit Union
- Denison Bank
- Denmark State Bank
- Denver Community Credit Union
- Denver Fire Department Federal Credit Union
- Deseret First Federal Credit Union
- Desert Schools Federal Credit Union
- DFCU Financial
- Diablo Valley Federal Credit Union
- Diamond Credit Union
- Digital Federal Credit Union
- Directions Credit Union
- Discover
- Discovery Federal Credit Union
- Diversified Members Credit Union
- Dollar Bank FSB
- Dominion Credit Union
- Dort Federal Credit Union
- Dow Chemical Employees' Credit Union
- Drummond Community Bank
- Duke University Federal Credit Union
- Dupaco Community Credit Union
- DuPage Credit Union
- DuPont Community Credit Union
- Dutch Point Credit Union
- DuTrac Community Credit Union
- Eagle Bank
- Eagle Federal Credit Union
- Earlham Savings Bank
- Earthmover Credit Union
- East Idaho Credit Union
- East Texas Professional Credit Union
- East Wisconsin Savings Bank
- Eastern Bank
- Easthampton Savings Bank
- Eastman Credit Union
- Eaton Family Credit Union
- Education First Credit Union
- Education Plus Credit Union
- Educational Community Credit Union
- Educational Employees Credit Union
- Educational Systems Federal Credit Union
- Educators Credit Union
- EECU
- EFCU Financial
- Eglin Federal Credit Union
- El Dorado Savings Bank
- Electrical Federal Credit Union
- Electro Savings Credit Union
- Element Federal Credit Union
- Elements Financial Federal Credit Union
- Elmira Savings Bank
- Employment Security Credit Union
- Empower Federal Credit Union
- Englewood Bank & Trust
- Enrichment Federal Credit Union
- Ent Credit Union
- Enterprise Bank and Trust Co.
- Entrust Financial Credit Union
- Envision Credit Union
- Envista Credit Union
- Erie Federal Credit Union
- ESL Federal Credit Union
- ETRADE BANK
- Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union
- EverBank
- Evergreen Credit Union
- EvergreenDirect Credit Union
- Exchange Bank
- F&A Federal Credit Union
- F&M Bank
- F&M Trust
- Fairfax County Federal Credit Union
- Fairfield County Bank
- FAIRWINDS Credit Union
- Family Horizons Credit Union
- Family Security Credit Union
- Family Trust Federal Credit Union
- Fannin Bank
- Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
- Farmers Bank
- Farmers State Bank
- Farmington Bank
- Federal Savings Bank
- FedEx Employees Credit Association
- Fidelity Bank (GA)
- Fidelity Bank (KS)
- Fidelity Bank (LA)
- Fifth Third Bank
- Financial Center First Credit Union
- Financial Horizons Credit Union
- Financial Partners Credit Union
- Financial Plus Credit Union
- FineMark National Bank & Trust
- Firefighters First Credit Unoin
- First & Farmers National Bank
- First Advantage Bank
- First Alliance Credit Union
- First American Bank
- First Atlantic Federal Credit Union
- First Bank (AK)
- First Bank (MO)
- First Bank (VA)
- First Bank & Trust (IL)
- First Bank & Trust (TX)
- First Bank of Dalton
- First Bank of Missouri
- First Bank of Newton
- First Bank Richmond
- First Basin Credit Union
- First Citizens Bank
- First City Credit Union
- First Clover Bank
- First Collinsville Bank
- First Command Bank
- First Commerce Credit Union
- First Commons Bank
- First Commonwealth Bank
- First Community Bank (AR)
- First Community Bank (MI)
- First Community Bank (VA, WV, NC, TN)
- First Community Bank & Trust
- First Community Bank of Beemer
- First Community Credit Union (MO)
- First Community Credit Union (ND)
- First Community Credit Union (OR)
- First Community Credit Union (TX)
- First Community National Bank
- First County Bank
- First Credit Union
- First Electronic Bank
- First Enterprise Bank
- First Entertainment Credit Union
- First Farmers
- First Federal
- First Federal Bank of Florida
- First Federal Bank of Louisiana
- First Federal Bank of the Midwest
- First Federal Bank of Wisconsin
- First Federal Community Bank
- First Federal Lakewood
- First Federal Savings Bank
- First Federal Savings Bank of Twin Falls
- First Federal Yamhill County
- First Fidelity Bank
- First Financial Bank
- First Financial Credit Union
- First Flight Federal Credit Union
- First Florida Credit Union
- First Florida Integrity Bank
- First Green Bank
- First Guaranty Bank
- First Hawaiian Bank
- First Heritage Federal Credit Union
- First International Bank & Trust
- First Internet Bank of Indiana
- First Interstate Bank
- First Ipswich Bank
- First Kentucky Bank
- First Keystone Community Bank
- First Merchants Bank
- First Metro Bank
- First Midwest Bank
- First National Bank (IA)
- First National Bank (ME)
- First National Bank (MN)
- First National Bank (NM)
- First National Bank (SD)
- First National Bank (WV)
- First National Bank & Trust
- First National Bank & Trust Co.
- First National Bank and Trust
- First National Bank Arcadia
- First National Bank in Staunton
- First National Bank of Aspermont
- First National Bank of Carrollton
- First National Bank of Catlin
- First National Bank of Chadron
- First National Bank of Clarksdale
- First National Bank of Durango
- First National Bank of Fort Smith
- First National Bank of Granbury
- First National Bank of Hereford
- First National Bank of McGregor
- First National Bank of Monterey
- First National Bank of Newtown
- First National Bank of Oklahoma
- First National Bank of Omaha
- First National Bank of Pennsylvania
- First National Bank of Texas
- First National Bank of Trenton
- First National Bank of Waseca
- First Nations Bank
- First New York Federal Credit Union
- First Niagara Bank
- First Northern Credit Union
- First Oklahoma Federal Credit Union
- First Piedmont Federal Savings and Loan Association
- First Premier Bank
- First Priority Bank
- First Republic Bank
- First Savings Bank
- First Security Bank & Trust
- First Security Bank of Arkansas
- First Sentry Bank
- First Service Credit Union
- First Service Federal Credit Union
- First South Financial Credit Union
- First Southern National Bank
- First State Bank
- First State Bank & Trust Company
- First State Bank Nebraska
- First State Bank of Arcadia
- First State Bank of Colorado
- First State Bank of Middlebury
- First State Bank of Porter
- First State Bank of Wyoming
- First State Community Bank
- First Tech Federal Credit Union
- First Tennessee Bank
- First United Bank
- First US Bank
- First Volunteer Bank
- First Western Bank
- First Western Trust
- Firstar Bank
- FirstBank
- FirstBank & Trust
- FirstCapital Bank of Texas N.A.
- FirstMerit Bank
- Five Points Bank
- Fleur de Lis Federal Credit Union
- Flint Area School Employees Credit Union
- Florence Savings Bank
- Florida Community Bank - National Association
- Florida Credit Union
- Florida Parishes Bank
- Floridian Bank
- FMBank
- FNB Bank N.A.
- FNB Community Bank
- FNB New Mexico
- FNBT Bank
- Foothill Credit Union
- Forcht Bank NA
- Fort Community Credit Union
- Fort Hood National Bank
- Fort Sill Federal Credit Union
- Fort Worth City Credit Union
- Fort Worth Community Credit Union
- FORUM Credit Union
- Founders Federal Credit Union
- Fox Communities Credit Union
- Fox Valley Savings Bank
- Frankenmuth Credit Union
- Franklin First Federal Credit Union
- Franklin Savings Bank
- Franklin Synergy Bank
- Frederick County Bank
- Freedom Credit Union
- Freedom National Bank
- Freedom of Maryland Federal Credit Union
- Fremont Bank
- Frontier Community Credit Union
- Fulton Bank N.A.
- Fulton Bank of New Jersey
- Gates Banking & Trust Company
- Gates Chili Federal Credit Union
- General Electric Credit Union
- Generations Federal Credit Union
- GenFed Financial Credit Union
- Genisys Credit Union
- Georgia Bank & Trust
- Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union
- Georgia United Credit Union
- Georgia's Own Credit Union
- Gerber Federal Credit Union
- German American
- Gesa Credit Union
- Gibsland Bank & Trust
- Glasford Bank
- Glass City Federal Credit Union
- Glendale Federal Credit Union
- Glenview State Bank
- Global Credit Union
- Golden 1 Credit Union
- Goldenwest Federal Credit Union
- Gorham Savings Bank
- Grand Bank of Texas
- Grand Rapids State Bank
- Grandpoint Bank
- Granite Credit Union
- Granite State Credit Union
- Great Basin Federal Credit Union
- Great Lakes Credit Union
- Great Midwest Bank
- Great River Federal Credit Union
- Greater Iowa Credit Union
- Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union
- Greater Kinston Credit Union
- Greater Nevada Credit Union
- Greater Texas Federal Credit Union
- Green Country Federal Credit Union
- Greenfield Banking Company
- Greenfield Cooperative Bank
- Greenville Federal Credit Union
- Greenwood Credit Union
- Grow Financial Federal Credit Union
- Gruver State Bank
- GTE Financial
- Guadalupe National Bank
- Guaranty Bank
- Guaranty Bank & Trust
- Guaranty Bank and Trust Company
- Guardian Credit Union
- Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union
- Gulf States Credit Union
- Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union
- Guthrie County State Bank
- H&R Block
- Hanscom Federal Credit Union
- HAPO Community Credit Union
- HarborOne Bank
- Harborstone Credit Union
- Harvard University Employees Credit Union
- Hastings City Bank
- Haven Savings Bank
- Hawaii Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union
- Hawaii State Federal Credit Union
- HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union
- Hawthorn Bank
- Health Care Family Credit Union
- Health Care Systems Federal Credit Union
- Heartland Bank
- Heartland Bank & Trust Company
- Heartland Credit Union
- Henrico Federal Credit Union
- Hercules Credit Union
- Heritage Community Credit Union
- Heritage Family Federal Credit Union
- Heritage Federal Credit Union
- Heritage First Bank
- Heritage Grove Federal Credit Union
- Heritage South Community Credit Union
- HFS Federal Credit Union
- Hills Bank and Trust Company
- Hilltop National Bank
- Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company
- Hiway Federal Credit Union
- Home Bank
- Home City Federal Savings Bank
- HOMEBANK
- Homeland Credit Union
- HomeStar Bank & Financial Services
- HomeTown Bank
- Hometown Bank of Corbin Inc.
- HomeTrust Bank
- Hondo National Bank
- Honor Credit Union
- Hoosier Heartland State Bank
- Hoosier Hills Credit Union
- Horizon Bank N.A.
- Houston Highway Credit Union
- Houston Texas Fire Fighters Federal Credit Union
- HSBC
- Hudson River Community Credit Union
- Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union
- Hughes Federal Credit Union
- Huntington Bank
- IAA Credit Union
- IBERIABANK
- Iberville Bank
- IBM Southeast Employees Credit Union
- IC Federal Credit Union
- Idaho Central Credit Union
- Idaho Independent Bank
- IDB-IIC Federal Credit Union
- Ideal Credit Union
- IH Credit Union
- IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union
- Illinois National Bank
- Illinois State Police Federal Credit Union
- Impact Bank
- Independence Bank
- Independent Bank
- Indiana Members Credit Union
- Indiana State University Federal Credit Union
- Industrial State Bank
- Innovations Federal Credit Union
- INOVA Federal Credit Union
- Inspirus Credit Union
- Institution for Savings
- Integra First Federal Credit Union
- Interior Federal Credit Union
- International Finance Bank
- Interra Credit Union
- InTouch Credit Union
- INTRUST Bank
- Ion Bank
- iQ Credit Union
- Iroquois Federal
- Isabella Community Credit Union
- Island Federal Credit Union
- J.P. Morgan
- Jackson Community Federal Credit Union
- Jax Federal Credit Union
- JD Bank
- Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union
- Jefferson Bank of Florida
- Jefferson Financial Credit Union
- Jersey Shore State Bank
- John Marshall Bank
- Johns Hopkins Federal Credit Union
- Johnson Bank
- Johnson City Bank
- Jordan Credit Union
- Journey Federal Credit Union
- JSC Federal Credit Union
- Justice Federal Credit Union
- KALSEE Credit Union
- Kane County Teachers Credit Union
- Katahdin Federal Credit Union
- Katahdin Trust Company
- Kaw Valley Bank
- Keesler Federal Credit Union
- Kekaha Federal Credit Union
- Kemba Credit Union
- Kemba Financial Credit Union
- Kennebec Savings Bank
- Kennebunk Savings Bank
- Kentucky Employees Credit Union
- Kern Federal Credit Union
- Kern Schools Federal Credit Union
- KeyBank
- KeyPoint Credit Union
- Kinecta Federal Credit Union
- Kinetic Credit Union
- Kirtland Federal Credit Union
- Kitsap Bank
- Kitsap Credit Union
- Kleberg Bank
- KleinBank
- Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union
- Kohl's (store card)
- KV Federal Credit Union
- L&N Federal Credit Union
- LA Capitol Federal Credit Union
- Labette Bank
- Lafayette Ambassador Bank
- Lafayette Community Bank
- Lafayette Federal Credit Union
- Lake Area Bank
- Lake City Bank
- Lake County Educational Federal Credit Union
- Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company
- Lake Michigan Credit Union
- Lake Sunapee Bank
- Lake Trust Credit Union
- Lakeland Bank
- Land of Lincoln Credit Union
- Landmark Bank
- Landmark Credit Union
- Langley Federal Credit Union
- Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union
- LaTerre Federal Credit Union
- Latino Community Credit Union
- Lawson Bank
- LBS Financial Credit Union
- LCNB National Bank
- Leader Bank N.A.
- Leaders Credit Union
- Lebanon Federal Credit Union
- Lee Bank
- Legend Bank
- Leominster Credit Union
- LES Federal Credit Union
- Level One Bank
- Lewiston State Bank
- Lexington Postal Credit Union
- Leyden Credit Union
- LGE Community Credit Union
- Liberty Bay Credit Union
- Liberty First Credit Union
- Liberty Savings Bank FSB
- Libertyville Bank & Trust Company
- Libertyville Savings Bank
- Linn Area Credit Union
- Lion's Share Federal Credit Union
- Lister Hill Credit Union
- Litchfield Bancorp
- Local Government Federal Credit Union
- Logix Federal Credit Union
- Lone Star National Bank
- Lone Star State Bank of West Texas
- Los Angeles Federal Credit Union
- Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union
- Louisiana Federal Credit Union
- Luther Burbank Savings
- Luzerne Bank
- M&T Bank
- Mabrey Bank
- Macatawa Bank
- Machias Savings Bank
- Macon Bank & Trust Co.
- Magnolia Federal Credit Union
- Maine Family Federal Credit Union
- Maine Highlands Federal Credit Union
- Maine Savings Federal Credit Union
- Maine State Credit Union
- MainStreet Bank
- Mainstreet Community Bank of Florida
- Mainstreet Credit Union
- Malvern National Bank
- Maps Credit Union
- Marblehead Bank
- Marine Bank
- Marine Bank & Trust
- Marine Federal Credit Union
- Marion & Polk Schools Credit Union
- Marion State Bank
- Marlborough Savings Bank
- Marquette Savings Bank
- Marshall Community Credit Union
- Martin Federal Credit Union
- Mass Bay Credit Union
- MassMutual Federal Credit Union
- MAX Credit Union
- Mayo Employees Federal Credit Union
- MB Financial
- McClain Bank
- McCoy Federal Credit Union
- McGraw-Hill Federal Credit Union
- McKesson Employees' Federal Credit Union
- Meadows Bank
- Meadows Credit Union
- MECU
- Meijer Credit Union
- Member One Federal Credit Union
- Members 1st Credit Union
- Members 1st Federal Credit Union
- Members Credit Union
- Members First Community Credit Union
- Members First Credit Union
- Members First Credit Union of Florida
- Members First Credit Union of New Hampshire
- Members Source Credit Union
- Mendo Lake Credit Union
- Mercantile Bank
- Mercantile Bank of Michigan
- Merchants & Marine Bank
- Merchants Bank
- Merchants Bank of Bangor
- Merchants Bank of Indiana
- Merco Credit Union
- Mercy Health Partners Federal Credit Union
- Meridia Community Credit Union
- Meridian Bank
- Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union
- Meritrust Credit Union
- Meriwest Credit Union
- Merrill Lynch
- Merrimack Valley Federal Credit Union
- Metairie Bank
- Metro Employees Credit Union
- Metro Federal Credit Union
- Metro Health Services Federal Credit Union
- Metropolitan Bank
- Metuchen Savings Bank
- Miami Postal Service Credit Union
- Michigan Educational Credit Union
- Michigan State University Federal Credit Union
- Michigan Tech Employees Federal Credit Union
- Mid Carolina Credit Union
- Mid-Missouri Bank
- Midcoast Federal Credit Union
- Middlesex Federal Savings
- Middlesex Saving Bank
- MidFirst Bank
- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
- Midland National Bank
- MidSouth Bank NA
- MidUSA Credit Union
- Midwest Bank
- Midwest Bankcentre
- Mill City Credit Union
- Minnco Credit Union
- Miramar Federal Credit Union
- Mission Federal Credit Union
- Mississippi Federal Credit Union
- Mississippi National Guard Federal Credit Union
- Missoula Federal Credit Union
- Missouri Credit Union
- MIT Federal Credit Union
- mobank
- Mocse Credit Union
- Modern Woodmen Bank
- Monona State Bank
- Monroe Bank & Trust
- Monroe County Community Credit Union
- Monroe Federal Savings and Loan
- Monson Savings Bank
- Montecito Bank & Trust
- Montgomery Bank N.A.
- Montgomery Country Employees Federal Credit Union
- Monticello Banking Company
- Moody National Bank
- Morgan Stanley
- Morgantown Bank & Trust
- Morris County National Bank
- Mound City Bank
- Mountain America Credit Union
- MountainOne Bank
- Moven
- Muna Federal Credit Union
- Municipal Credit Union
- Municipal Employees Credit Union of Oklahoma City
- Mutual Bank
- Mutual Credit Union
- Mutual Security Credit Union
- MVB Bank Inc
- NASA Federal Credit Union
- Nassau Educators Federal Credit Union
- Natco Credit Union
- National Bank and Trust
- National Bank of Arizona
- National Bank of Commerce
- National Institutes of Health
- National JACL Credit Union
- National Penn Bank
- Navigant Credit Union
- Navy Army Community Credit Union
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- NB&T
- NBKC Bank
- NBT Bank
- NCMIC Finance Corporation
- Nebo Credit Union
- Nebraska State Bank
- Neches Federal Credit Union
- Needham Bank
- Neighbors Credit Union
- Neighbors Federal Credit Union
- Nevada State Bank
- New Dimensions Federal Credit Union
- New England Federal Credit Union
- New Era Bank
- New Horizon Federal Credit Union
- New Resource Bank
- Newaygo County Service Employees Credit Union
- Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank
- NewDominion Bank
- Nicolet National Bank
- Nodaway Valley Bank
- NorState Federal Credit Union
- North Carolina Press Association Federal Credit Union
- North Country Federal Credit Union
- North Dallas Bank & Trust
- North East Texas Credit Union
- North Iowa Community Credit Union
- North Shore Bank
- North Shore Bank of Commerce
- North State Bank
- Northbrook Bank & Trust Company
- Northeast Credit Union
- Northeast Georgia Bank
- Northern Bank & Trust Company
- Northern Credit Union
- Northern Michigan Bank & Trust
- Northern United Federal Credit Union
- Northfield Bank
- Northmark Bank
- Northpointe Bank
- Northrop Grumman Federal Credit Union
- NorthStart Credit Union
- Northway Bank
- Northwest Bank
- Northwest Community Bank
- Northwest Federal Credit Union
- Northwest Savings Bank
- Northwestern Bank
- Norway Savings Bank
- Norwood Bank
- Novation Credit Union
- NSWC Federal Credit Union
- NuMark Credit Union
- Numerica Credit Union
- Nusenda Credit Union
- Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union
- NuVision Federal Credit Union
- NW Preferred Federal Credit Union
- Nymeo
- Oak Trust Credit Union
- Oak Valley Community Bank
- Oakworth Capital Bank
- OAS Staff Federal Credit Union
- Ocean Communities Federal Credit Union
- OceanFirst Bank
- Ohio HealthCare Federal Credit Union
- Ohio Valley Bank
- Ohnward Bank and Trust
- Oklahoma Central Credit Union
- Oklahoma Employees Credit Union
- Old National Bank
- Old Plank Trail Community Bank N.A.
- Old Point National Bank
- Ollo Card Services
- OMNI Community Credit Union
- One Bank & Trust
- One Nevada Credit Union
- OneAZ Credit Union
- OnPoint Community Credit Union
- Ontario-Montclair School Employees Federal Credit Union
- Option 1 Credit Union
- Orange County's Credit Union
- Oregon Community Credit Union
- Origin Bank
- ORNL Federal Credit Union
- Otero Federal Credit Union
- Otis Federal Credit Union
- OU Federal Credit Union
- OUR Credit Union
- Owen County State Bank
- Oxford Bank & Trust
- Ozark Bank
- P1FCU
- Pacific Community Credit Union
- Pacific Marine Credit Union
- Pacific NW Federal Credit Union
- Pacific Postal Credit Union
- Pacific Premier Bank
- Pacific Service Credit Union
- Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
- Palmetto Health Credit Union
- Park Side Credit Union
- Park State Bank & Trust
- Parsons Federal Credit Union
- Partners 1st Federal Credit Union
- Partners Federal Credit Union
- Partnership Financial Credit Union
- Pasadena Federal Credit Union
- Patelco Credit Union
- Pathfinder Bank
- Patriot Bank
- Patterson State Bank
- PCM Credit Union
- Peach State Bank & Trust
- Pegasus Bank
- Pen Air Federal Credit Union
- Pendleton Community Bank
- PenFed Credit Union
- Penn Liberty Bank
- People First Federal Credit Union
- People's Trust Federal Credit Union
- People's United Bank
- Peoples Bank (AR)
- Peoples Bank (OH)
- Peoples Bank (WA)
- Peoples State Bank
- Peoples State Bank of Munising
- PeoplesBank
- PeoplesChoice Credit Union
- Perfect Circle Credit Union
- Phelps County Bank
- Phenix-Girard Bank
- Philadelphia Federal Credit Union
- Phoenixville Federal Bank & Trust
- Picatinny Federal Credit Union
- Pima Federal Credit Union
- Pine Country Bank
- Pinnacle Bank
- Pinnacle Bank Sioux City
- Pinnacle Bank Texas
- Pinnacle Bank Wyoming
- Pioneer Bank (NM)
- Pioneer Bank (NY)
- Pittsford Federal Credit Union
- PlainsCapital Bank
- Planters Bank & Trust Company
- Platinum Bank
- Platinum Federal Credit Union
- Platte Valley Bank of Missouri
- Plaza Park State Bank
- PNC
- PNC Bank - Global Investment Servicing
- PNC/BNY Mellon-Fidelity
- Point Loma Credit Union
- Point West Credit Union
- PointBank
- Police and Fire Federal Credit Union
- Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union
- Polish-American Federal Credit Union
- Popular Community Bank
- Postel Family Credit Union
- Power Financial Credit Union
- Premier America Credit Union
- Premier Bank (MN)
- Premier Bank (NE)
- Premier Bank Rochester
- Premier Community Credit Union
- Premier Federal Credit Union
- Premier Members Federal Credit Union
- PremierOne Credit Union
- Prestige Community Credit Union
- Prime Meridian Bank
- PrimeSouth Bank
- PrimeTrust Financial Federal Credit Union
- ProFed Federal Credit Union
- Progress Bank
- Proponent Federal Credit Union
- Prospectors Federal Credit Union
- Prosperity Bank
- Providence Bank & Trust
- Provident Credit Union
- Public Service Credit Union
- Publix Employees Federal Credit Union
- Purdue Federal Credit Union
- PyraMax Bank
- Pyramid Federal Credit Union
- Quad City Bank and Trust
- Quail Creek Bank
- Qualstar Credit Union
- Queensborough National Bank & Trust Company
- Quest Federal Credit Union
- Quorum Federal Credit Union
- Radius Bank
- Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union
- Rainbow Federal Credit Union
- Raleigh County Federal Credit Union
- Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union
- Randolph Savings Bank
- RBC Bank
- Reading Cooperative Bank
- Red Crown Credit Union
- Red Crown Federal Credit Union
- Red River Bank
- Red Rocks Credit Union
- Redstone Federal Credit Union
- Redwood Capital Bank
- Redwood Credit Union
- Regions Bank
- Reliabank Dakota
- Reliant Community Credit Union
- Reliant Federal Credit Union
- Relyance Bank
- Renasant Bank
- Republic Bank
- Republic Bank & Trust
- Resource Bank
- Resurgens Bank
- RIA Federal Credit Union
- Richfield Bloomington Credit Union
- Richland State Bank
- River Cities Bank
- River City Bank
- River Town Bank
- River Valley Bank
- River Valley Community Bank
- River Valley Credit Union
- River Works Credit Union
- Rivermark Community Credit Union
- Roanoke Valley Community Federal Credit Union
- Robins Financial Credit Union
- Rock Canyon Bank
- Rockford Bank and Trust
- Rockland Federal Credit Union
- Rockland Trust
- Rocky Mountain Credit Union
- Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union
- Rogue Credit Union
- Roundbank
- Royal Credit Union
- RTN Federal Credit Union
- S.F. Police Credit Union
- Sabine Federal Credit Union
- SAC Federal Credit Union
- Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution
- Sacramento Credit Union
- Safe 1 Credit Union
- SAFE Credit Union
- SafeAmerica Credit Union
- Sage Capital Bank
- Saginaw Medical Federal Credit Union
- Salem Five Bank
- San Antonio Credit Union
- San Diego County Credit Union
- San Diego Firefighters Federal Credit Union
- San Francisco Federal Credit Union
- San Francisco Fire Credit Union
- San Mateo Credit Union
- Sandia Area Federal Credit Union
- Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union
- Sandy Spring Bank
- Sanford Institution for Savings
- Savings Bank of Danbury
- Savings Institute Bank and Trust Co.
- SC State Federal Credit Union
- SCE Federal Credit Union
- Scenic Community Credit Union
- Schaumburg Bank & Trust Company N.A.
- Schneider Community Credit Union
- Schools Financial Credit Union
- Schools First Federal Credit Union
- Scient Federal Credit Union
- Scott Credit Union
- Scottrade Bank
- Seaboard Federal Credit Union
- Seacoast Bank
- Seaside National Bank & Trust
- Seasons Federal Credit Union
- SECNY Federal Credit Union
- Section 705 Federal Credit Union
- SECU of Maryland
- Secured Advantage Federal Credit Union
- Security Bank
- Security Bank and Trust Company
- Security Bank of Kansas City
- Security First Credit Union
- Security National Bank of Omaha
- Security Service Federal Credit Union
- Securityplus Federal Credit Union
- SEFCU
- SELCO Community Credit Union
- Semiconductor of Maine Federal Credit Union
- Service 1st Federal Credit Union
- Service Credit Union
- Services Credit Union
- SESLOC Federal Credit Union
- Settlers Bank
- Settlers Federal Credit Union
- Seven Seventeen Credit Union
- Shamrock Bank
- Sharefax Credit Union
- Sharon Credit Union
- Shell Federal Credit Union
- Shift Financial, Inc.
- Shrewsbury Federal Credit Union
- Sierra Central Credit Union
- Signature Federal Credit Union
- Sikorsky Credit Union
- Silicon Valley Bank
- Silver State Schools Credit Union
- Simmons Bank
- Simplicity Credit Union
- Siouxland Federal Credit Union
- SIU Credit Union
- SkyOne Federal Credit Union
- SMW Federal Credit Union
- Solarity Credit Union
- Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union
- Solvay Bank
- Sooper Credit Union
- Sound Credit Union
- South Bay Credit Union
- South Carolina Federal Credit Union
- South Shore Bank
- South State Bank
- Southbridge Savings Bank
- SouthCoast Federal Credit Union
- Southern Bank
- Southern Mass Credit Union
- Southern Michigan Bank & Trust
- Southern Security Federal Credit Union
- Southern States Bank
- SouthPoint Bank
- Southside Bank
- Southwest 66 Credit Union
- SouthWest Bank
- Southwest Capital Bank
- Southwest Financial Federal Credit Union
- Southwest Missouri Bank
- Spencer County Bank
- Spire Credit Union
- Spokane Teachers Credit Union
- Springs Valley Bank and Trust
- Square
- SRP Federal Credit Union
- St. Charles Bank & Trust Company
- St. Landry Bank and Trust Co.
- St. Mary's Credit Union
- Staley Credit Union
- Stamford Federal Credit Union
- Standing Stone Bank
- Stanford Federal Credit Union
- Star Choice Credit Union
- Star One Credit Union
- Star USA Federal Credit Union
- State Bank & Trust Company
- State Bank of Chilton
- State Bank of Cross Plains
- State Bank of Southern Utah
- State Bank of the Lakes
- State Department Federal Credit Union
- State Employees Credit Union
- State Farm Bank
- State Street Bank
- Statewide Credit Union
- Sterling Bank & Trust
- Sterling Federal Bank
- Stock Yards Bank & Trust
- Stockman Bank of Montana
- StonehamBank
- Streator Onized Credit Union
- SUMA (Yonkers) Federal Credit Union
- Summit Bank
- Summit Community Bank
- Summit Credit Union (NC)
- Summit Credit Union (WI)
- Summit State Bank
- Sun East Federal Credit Union
- Sun Federal Credit Union
- Suncoast Credit Union
- Sundance State Bank
- Sunrise Banks N.A.
- SunTrust
- SunWest Educational Credit Union
- Surety Bank
- Sussex County Federal Credit Union
- Swineford National Bank
- Synchrony Bank
- Synergy Federal Credit Union
- Synovus
- T Bank N.A.
- Tampa Bay Federal Credit Union
- TAPCO Credit Union
- TCF National Bank
- TCM Bank N.A.
- TD Bank N.A.
- Teachers Credit Union
- Team One Credit Union
- Tech Credit Union
- Technicolor Federal Credit Union
- Technology Credit Union
- Telhio Credit Union
- Tennessee State Bank
- Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union
- Texans Credit Union
- Texas Associations of Professionals Federal Credit Union
- Texas Bank
- Texas Bank and Trust
- Texas Bay Credit Union
- Texas Capital Bank
- Texas Dow Employees Credit Union
- Texas First Bank
- Texas First State Bank
- Texas Tech Credit Union
- TexasBank
- The Arlington Bank
- The Bancorp Bank
- The Bank
- The Bank of Commerce
- The Bank of Greene County
- The Bank of Hemet
- The Bank of Missouri
- The Bank of Monroe
- The Cape Cod Five Cent Saving Bank
- The Citizens Bank (KY)
- The Citizens Bank of Clovis
- The Citizens Bank of Logan
- The Columbia Bank
- The Commerce Bank of Washington
- The Cooperative Bank
- The County Federal Credit Union
- The Evangeline Bank & Trust Co
- The Farmers and Merchant Bank
- The Farmers National Bank of Canfield
- The Farmers State Bank
- The Fauquier Bank
- The First National Bank in Sioux Falls
- The First National Bank of Mount Dora
- The Focus Federal Credit Union
- The Honesdale National Bank
- The Mission Bank
- The National Bank of Indianapolis
- The Northern Trust Company
- The Northumberland National Bank
- The Paducah Bank & Trust
- The Park Bank
- The People's Federal Credit Union
- The Peoples Community Bank
- The PrivateBank
- The Provident Bank
- The Seymour Bank
- The Summit Federal Credit Union
- The Tennessee Credit Union
- TheBANK of Edwardsville
- Thomaston Savings Bank
- Thrivent Federal Credit Union
- TIAA
- TIB
- Timberland Bank
- Tinker Federal Credit Union
- Tioga State Bank
- Titonka Savings Bank
- TMG Financial Services
- TNConnect Credit Union
- Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union
- Torrance Community Credit Union
- Total Community Credit Union
- Town & Country Bank (IL)
- Town & Country Bank (UT)
- Town & Country Federal Credit Union
- Town Bank
- Town Square Bank
- TowneBank
- Transportation Federal Credit Union
- TransWest Credit Union
- Tri City National Bank
- Tri County Area Federal Credit Union
- Triangle Credit Union
- Trinity Bank N.A.
- TriStar Bank
- Trius Federal Credit Union
- Trona Valley Federal Credit Union
- True North Federal Credit Union
- TrueCore Federal Credit Union
- Truity Federal Credit Union
- Truliant Federal Credit Union
- TruMark Financial Credit Union
- TruPoint Bank
- Trustco Bank
- TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union
- TruWest Credit Union
- Truxton Trust
- TTCU The Credit Union
- Tucson Federal Credit Union
- Tulsa Federal Credit Union
- TwinStar Credit Union
- U.S. Bank
- U.S. Postal Service Federal Credit Union
- U.S. Trust
- UBS Bank USA
- UMassFive College Federal Credit Union
- UMB Bank N.A.
- UMe Federal Credit Union
- Umpqua Bank
- UniBank for Savings
- Unify Financial Credit Union.
- Union Bank
- Union Bank & Trust Co.
- Union Savings Bank
- Union State Bank of Fargo
- United Bank
- United Bank of Michigan
- United Bank of Union
- United Business and Industry Federal Credit Union
- United Community Bank (GA)
- United Community Bank (IL)
- United Community Bank (LA)
- United Equity Credit Union
- United Federal Credit Union
- United Nations Federal Credit Union
- United San Antonio Community Federal Credit Union
- United Savings Credit Union
- United Teletech Financial
- University Credit Union
- University Federal Credit Union (TX)
- University Federal Credit Union (UT)
- University Of Iowa Community Credit Union
- University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union
- University of Toledo Federal Credit Union
- Upper Peninsula State Bank
- URW Community Federal Credit Union
- US Community Credit Union
- US Employees Credit Union
- US Federal Credit Union
- USAA
- USAlliance Federal Credit Union
- USC Credit Union
- USE Credit Union
- USF Federal Credit Union
- USNY Bank
- Utah Community Federal Credit Union
- Utah First Federal Credit Union
- Utah Power Credit Union
- Utilities Employees Credit Union
- UVA Community Credit Union
- UW Credit Union
- Uwharrie Bank
- Valley Federal Credit Union
- Valley View Bank
- Valliance Bank
- Valor Credit Union
- Vantage Credit Union
- Vantage West Credit Union
- Vectra Bank
- Velocity Community Federal Credit Union
- Velocity Credit Union
- Ventura County Credit Union
- Veridian Credit Union
- Verity Credit Union
- Vermilion Bank
- Vermont Federal Credit Union
- Vermont State Employees Credit Union
- Verve, a Credit Union
- Village Bank & Trust
- Vinton County National Bank
- Virginia Credit Union
- Virginia National Bank
- Vision Bank
- VisionBank
- Visions Federal Credit Union
- Vista Bank
- Vons Credit Union
- VyStar Credit Union
- Waldo State Bank
- Wallis State Bank
- Wanigas Credit Union
- Washington Trust Bank
- Watertown Savings Bank
- Wauchula State Bank
- Waukesha State Bank
- Wayne Bank
- Wayne County Bank
- Webster Bank
- Wells Fargo
- WEOKIE Credit Union
- WesBanco Bank Inc.
- Wescom Credit Union
- West Alabama Bank & Trust
- West Central Bank
- West Community Credit Union
- West Financial Credit Union
- West Milton State Bank
- West Plains Bank and Trust Company
- West Virginia Central Credit Union
- West-Aircomm Federal Credit Union
- Western Nebraska Bank
- Western Rockies Federal Credit Union
- Westerra Credit Union
- WesTex Federal Credit Union
- Westfield Bank
- Westmark Credit Union
- Whatcom Educational Credit Union
- Wheaton Bank & Trust Company
- Whiting Refinery Federal Credit Union
- Whitney/Hancock Bank
- Wildfire Credit Union
- Willis Credit Union
- Wilmington Savings Fund Society
- Wilson Bank & Trust
- Wings Financial Credit Union
- Winnsboro State Bank
- Winslow Community Federal Credit Union
- WinSouth Credit Union
- Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union
- Wintrust Bank
- Wiregrass Federal Credit Union
- Wood & Huston Bank
- Woodlands Bank
- Woori America Bank
- Workers Credit Union
- Wright Patman Congressional Federal Credit Union
- Wright-Patt Credit Union
- WSECU
- Xceed Financial Federal Credit Union
- Y-12 Federal Credit Union
- Yakima Federal Savings
- Yolo Federal Credit Union
- York County Federal Credit Union
- Zeal Credit Union
- Zions First National Bank
Europe
France
- Banque Populaire
- Caisse d'Épargne
- Carrefour Banque
- Edenred
Russia
- Alfa-Bank
- Bank Saint-Petersburg
- MDM Bank
- MTS Bank
- Otkritie
- Raiffeisenbank
- Sberbank
- Tinkoff Bank
- VTB 24
- Yandex.Money
Spain
- American Express
- Banco Santander
- Edenred
- Servicios Financieros Carrefour
Switzerland
- Bonus Card
- Cornèrcard
- Swiss Bankers
United Kingdom
- American Express
- Bank of Scotland
- Barclays
- Barclaycard
- boon. by Wirecard
- Clydesdale Bank
- First Direct
- Halifax
- HSBC
- Lloyds
- M&S Bank
- MBNA
- Metro Bank
- Nationwide Building Society
- NatWest
- Royal Bank of Scotland
- Santander
- Tesco Bank
- The Co-operative Bank
- TSB
- Ulster Bank
- Yorkshire Bank
Asia-Pacific
Australia
- American Express
- ANZ
- Bank Australia
- Bank of Sydney
- Beyond Bank Australia
- Big Sky Building Society Ltd.
- CAPE Credit Union Ltd.
- Central West Credit Union Ltd.
- Community Alliance Credit Union Ltd.
- Community First Credit Union Ltd.
- Credit Union SA Ltd.
- CUA
- Defence Bank
- EECU Ltd.
- First Option Credit Union
- Goldfields Money Ltd.
- Goulburn Murray Credit Union
- Horizon Credit Union
- Holiday Coast Credit Union Ltd.
- Intech Credit Union Ltd.
- Laboratories Credit Union Ltd.
- Lombard Finance
- MyState Bank Ltd.
- Northern Inland Credit Union
- Once Credit
- P&N Bank
- People's Choice Credit Union
- Police Bank
- QT Mutual Bank
- Select Encompass Credit Union Ltd.
- South West Slopes Credit Union
- Sydney Credit Union Ltd.
- Teachers Mutual Bank
- The Mac
- Warwick Credit Union Ltd.
- WAW Credit Union
- Woolworths Employees' Credit Union
- Wyong Shire Credit Union
Mainland China
- Agricultural Bank of China (credit only)
- Bank of Beijing
- Bank of China
- Bank of Communications
- Bank of GuangZhou
- Bank of NingBo
- Bank of Shanghai
- CITIC
- China Construction Bank
- China Everbright Bank
- China Guangfa Bank
- China Merchants Bank
- China Minsheng Banking Corporation
- Huaxia Bank
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
- Industrial Bank of China
- Ping An Bank
- Postal Savings Bank of China
- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
Hong Kong
- American Express
- Bank of China, Hong Kong
- DBS
- Hang Seng Bank
- HSBC, Hong Kong
- Standard Chartered Bank
Japan
- Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd.
- Akita International Card Co., Ltd.
- Akita JCB Card Co., Ltd.
- Ashigin Card Co., Ltd.
- Chibagin JCB Card Co., Ltd.
- Chubu Shinkin Bank Card Co., Ltd.
- Chugoku Shinkin Card Co., Ltd.
- Credit Saison Co., Ltd.
- Daishi JCB Card Corporatio
- Daiwa House Financial Co., Ltd.
- Dogin Card Co., Ltd.
- East Japan Railway Company
- Ehime JCB Co., Ltd.
- Fidea Card Co., Ltd.
- Fukui Card Co., Ltd.
- Higashi Nippongin JCB Card Co., Ltd.
- Higin Card Co., Ltd.
- Hirogin Card Service Co., Ltd.
- Hokuriku Card Co., Ltd.
- Idemitsu Credit Co., Ltd.
- Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.
- JCB Co., Ltd.
- JFR Card Co., Ltd.
- Juhachi Card Co., Ltd.
- Juroku Card Co., Ltd.
- Kagoshima Card Co., Ltd.
- KDDI Corporation
- Kinki Shinkin Card Co., Ltd.
- Kirayaka Card Co., Ltd.
- Kochi Card Co., Ltd.
- Kyogin Card Service Co., Ltd.
- Kyoritsu Credit Co., Ltd.
- Kyushu Shinkin Card Co., Ltd.
- Minato Card Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos Co., Ltd.
- Miyagin Card Co., Ltd.
- Momiji Card, Inc.
- Musashino Card Co., Ltd.
- Nagoya Card, Ltd.
- Nanto Card Service Co., Ltd.
- North Pacific Bank, Ltd.
- NTT Docomo, Inc.
- Okigin JCB Co., Ltd.
- Orient Corporation
- Persona Co., Ltd.
- Rakuten Card Co., Ltd.
- Resona Card Co., Ltd.
- Sapporo Hokuyo Card, Inc.
- Senshu Ikeda JCB Co., Ltd.
- Senshu Ikeda VC Co., Ltd.
- Seven Card Service Co., Ltd.
- Seven Cs Card Service Co., Ltd.
- Shikoku Shinkin Card Company, Ltd.
- Shinkin Bank Card Co., Ltd.
- Shizugin Saison Card Co., Ltd.
- Shoko Chukin Card Co., Ltd.
- Softbank Payment Service Corp.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
- Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Ltd.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Card Co., Ltd.
- Suruga Card Co., Ltd.
- Taiko Card Co., Ltd.
- Takashimaya Credit Co., Ltd.
- The 77 Card Co., Ltd.
- The Akita Bank, Ltd.
- The Aomori Bank, Ltd.
- The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.
- The Awagin Card Co., Ltd.
- The Bank Of Fukuoka, Ltd.
- The Bank Of Kyoto, Ltd.
- The Bank Of Saga, Ltd.
- The Bank Of Yokohama, Ltd.
- The Chiba Bank, Ltd.
- The Chikuho Bank, Ltd.
- The Chugin Card Company, Ltd.
- The Chugoku Bank, Ltd.
- The Daishi Bank, Ltd.
- The Daito Credit Service, Ltd.
- The FFG Card Co., Ltd.
- The Fukui Bank, Ltd.
- The Gogin Credit Co., Ltd.
- The Gungin Card Co., Ltd.
- The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
- The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.
- The Hokkoku Bank, Ltd.
- The Hokkoku Credit Service Co., Ltd.
- The Hokuetsu Card Co., Ltd.
- The Hokuto Bank, Ltd.
- The Hyakujushi Bank, Ltd.
- The Iyo Bank, Ltd.
- The Joyo Bank, Ltd.
- The Joyo Credit Co., Ltd.
- The Kansai Credit Service Co., Ltd.
- The Keiyogin Card Co., Ltd.
- The Kiyo Card Co., Ltd.
- The Kyushu Card Co., Ltd.
- The Miegin Card Co., Ltd.
- The Nishi Nippon JCB Card Co., Ltd.
- The Oita Card Co., Ltd.
- The San-In Godo Bank, Ltd.
- The Shigagin JCB Co., Ltd.
- The Shikoku Bank, Ltd.
- The Shimizu Card Service Co., Ltd.
- The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.
- The Shonai Bank, Ltd.
- The Tajima Bank, Ltd.
- The Tochigin Card Service, Ltd.
- The Toho Bank, Ltd.
- The Toho Credit Service, Ltd.
- The Yamagin Card Service Co., Ltd.
- The Yamaguchi Bank, Ltd.
- Toho Card Co., Ltd.
- Tohoku JCB Card Co., Ltd.
- Tohoku Shinkin Bank Card Co., Ltd.
- Tokyo Credit Services, Ltd.
- Tomin Card Co., Ltd.
- Tomony Card, Inc.
- Torigin Card Service Co., Ltd.
- Toyota Finance Corporation
- Tsukuba Bank, Ltd.
- UC Card Co., Ltd.
- Viewcard Co., Ltd.
- Yachiyo Bank Credit Service Co.
- Yamagin Card Co., Ltd.
New Zealand
- ANZ
Singapore
- American Express
- DBS
- OCBC
- POSB
- Standard Chartered Bank
- United Overseas Bank
Questions?
Does your bank support Apple Pay, and have you been using it when you shop? Do you like it? Let us know!
Here are all of the banks that currently support Apple Pay
Wow what a waste of freakin' time!
Tell me about it ! Means nothing if merchants won't accept it don't know why this isn't addressed. Sure you can have all the Bain's on board but where are they accepted? There a list to compile!!
Sent from the iMore App
I suggest you to update to 9.3.4 if you you use Apple Pay because Apple patched some exploits used to Jailbreak.This means that the security is improved.
This helps me, as my own bank is not on the list, the Clydesdale Bank, as the parent bank is one for the big four in Australia, so I am looking at moving, despite the aggro it causes. NFC payment is already common over here, but I still want the added protection of Apple Pay.
Sent from the iMore App
Almost two years later and my pathetic bank still doesn't have Apple Pay, anyone know a good credit union here in Orange County Ca that has Apple Pay???
Yep, my bank has told me that they do not plan to support Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay...Nothing. #SmallTownProblems
If they except tap pay than Apple Pay works I tried it at a few merchants where they don't except Apple Pay
Sent from the iMore App
I'm wondering if "tap" is a Canadian thing. I was in Las Vegas last week. When I asked if they had "tap," a few knew what I was talking about. I think there is also a misconception that a vendor has to specifically accept ApplePay. Like you said, if they have "tap" they have ApplePay. (unless there is something I don't understand)
Ya tap must be a Canadian thing because I live in Vegas and no one says that here people just ask if the merchant accepts Pay or not.
Sent from the iMore App
Why not compile a list merchants that accept Apple Pay ? Which is more important .
Sent from the iMore App
I've used Apple Pay at Best Buy, Panera Bread, and a vending machine. Best Buy is too expensive for me to go to every day, Panera Bread gets old, and vending machines are bad for me... I wish my local grocery store used Apple Pay. My bank has supported it since the beginning. It's looking more and more like a gimmick
I use Apple Pay all the time and I live in Alabama. People need to quit acting like it isn't anywhere.
Sent from the iMore App
Sure it's in some places but not everywhere. Local grocery store , Walmart , shoe stores, gas stations, restaurants, ? It's only in a few places unfortunately not in places I regularly shop at.
Sent from the iMore App
Maybe it's not anywhere they go...
Well this was good for me because all of my banks are on the list
Easier to make a list of places that accept Pay.
Sent from the iMore App
I think Apple makes excellent products but this is one reason I went to Android. Glad I use Samsung Pay.
One of the complications (geddit?) is that some banks don't support Apple Pay on all their card types. My bank, Natwest, will let you link any of their debit cards (inc Visa debit) to Apple Pay but, for some reason, not Visa credit cards. Mastercard is fine. Annoying.
Can't wait on an article about who accepts Apple Pay. we already know what banks accept it.....
Sent from the iMore App
Your Swiss list is incomplete. Missing:
- Graubündner Kantonal Bank
- Bank Linth
- SwissCard Non-Bank branded CC's (the biggest individual issuer of credit cards in CH.)
Also, I spoke with a Costco manager yesterday about another topic. At the end of the conversation I tacked-on a Q&A about AP.
He told me (confirming what Costco HQ told me half a year ago was then underway) that the stores had the h/w but they are still waiting on the s/w and so accept swipe only payment.
He said agreed that the chip readers take too long (he thought up to 10s, but my experience here in Europe is maybe 5 or 6 sec). We agreed speed of payment via NFC/mobile phone (I'm using AP him Samsung Pay) was on par with swiping and that a big company like Costco was concerned with transaction time slowing throughput at the cash register.
Then he mentioned that Costco was thinking of skipping the chip directly and adding NFC to swipe (I mentioned that Costco was in a unique position to not worry about card fraud because they validate their customers via a membership card, they have cameras everywhere and most customers pay with their Costco Visa card, these constraints being unlike most stores anywhere).
Despite all this good info, and the encouraging news, he didn't know when a local roll out was going to happen.
Kroger on the other hand had a successful limited trial (so this means they have some kind of AP supporting s/w but are not making any noises like they are planning any kind of near term roll out.
In the case of groceries, my family has been doing more shopping at Meijer despite it being further away.
