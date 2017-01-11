Daring Fireball whiz John Gruber is here to school us all with the best way to remove AirPods. No, it's not to curse and yell while you try and pinch them out of the case.
The best way, truly, is a light pull-and-press from the inside (near the indicator light) to the outside of the case. You can watch John's video (replete with a mesmerizing patterned background) to get the full experience.
I've been doing it this way subconsciously about 50% of the time, and getting really annoyed when I fail to do it correctly and it doesn't work. Now I know better.
Hopefully now you do, too.
Reader comments
Here's the best way to remove AirPods from their case
Thanks! That is simple and it works well
I've been doing something similar, but the other way around, pushing in from the front, right where the little dot is. The bud just turns and swivels on up.
Nice!
Sad testament to common sense when a video like this has to be made...
Thanks sooo much, works perfect.
Sent from the iMore App