Apple is doing something great for education: A bundle of their best Pro Apps, all for just $199!

The Pro Apps Bundle is a collection of five industry-leading apps from Apple that deliver powerful creative tools for video editors and musicians.

You can get the bundle on the Mac App Store. Complete your purchase and you'll be sent codes for all the apps, which includes:

Final Cut Pro X

Logic Pro X

Motion 5

Compressor 4

MainStage 3

It's great for people in education who are on a budget but have always wanted to upgrade or cross-grade to Apple's pro apps. It's also great for Apple, who gets to put their pro apps in front of the next generation of creators.

$199.99 for all five. Download now.