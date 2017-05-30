Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a Lightning cable deal that you won't want to miss!

There is no shortage of options when it comes to Lightning cables, and trying to understand what makes them different can drive you nuts. If you're looking for a cable that is extremely well rated, you'll want to check out this option from iXCC which is down to just $4.35 at Amazon with coupon code iXCCUHJK. This is a savings of more than $2 from its regular price and brings it down near the lowest it's ever been.

With more than 29,000 reviews, the cable holds a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, and the company backs it with a 2-year warranty that even covers wear and tear. The cable is MFi (made for iPhone) certified and will be fully compatible with all of your Lightning accessories. If you're in the market for a USB-C to USB-C cable to go with your new MacBook, iXCC is offering one for just $5.50 with coupon iXCCERTO.

See at Amazon

