HomeKit brings the power, security, and ease-of-use of your iPhone into your home!
Updated February 2017.
HomeKit is Apple's home automation platform and it lets you control any compatible lights, plugs, thermostats, sensors, alarms, locks, and other connected devices with a tap of your iPhone or — thanks to Siri — the sound of your voice. Better still, it does so in a way that ensures privacy and security for your network and your home. More and more HomeKit accessories are coming out all the time, and here are some you can get right now!
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit
These enhanced bulbs have been upgraded from 600 to 800 lumens and provide richer colors in varying shades of white and color ambience. The bulbs are compatible with any current light fittings using a 10W screw base. Included with this starter kit are three bulbs to use around your home that can be controlled via Siri, and used with third party HomeKit-enabled apps.
Caséta Wireless Lighting Starter Kit
Lutron's Caséta Wireless Lighting Starter Kit includes the HomeKit-enabled Caséta Wireless Smart Bridge. These in-wall dimmer switches are a nifty addition to any smart home setup. You replace your existing in-wall switch with one from Caséta, link it to the Smart Bridge, and boom! You've got wireless, HomeKit-enabled control of your existing lighting.
Luton Caséta also has integrations with Amazon Alexa, Hunter fans, and Sonos audio devices — to name a few.
D-Link Omna 180 Cam HD
The D-Link Omna 180 Cam HD is a HomeKit-enabled, 1080p HD camera that offers a unique 180º field of view.
The device features motion detection, two-way audio (i.e. a speaker and a microphone), a MicroSD card slot for local recording, IR LEDs for viewing in low-light conditions, and a very svelte metallic frame.
The D-Link Omna is your pretty standard package when it comes to in-home cameras, save for one detail: HomeKit support! D-Link has successfully taken the lead on the HomeKit-enabled security camera market.
Elgato Eve
The Elgato system includes Eve Room, Eve Weather, Eve Door & Window, Eve Energy sensors, and more. Eve Room lets you monitor indoor air quality, temperature, and humidity, all measured by a sensor that analyzes volatile organic compounds (VOC). Eve Weather keeps track of outside temperature, and air pressure; Eve Door & Window lets you monitor whether your doors and/or windows are open or closed, and monitor stats for time and duration; and Eve Energy tells you how much power your appliances are using. All of these products can be controlled with the Elgato app or, thanks to HomeKit, with Siri.
ecobee3 smart Wi-Fi thermostat
ecobee3, a Canadian-designed smart thermostat, tries to one-up Nest by coming with remote sensors, allowing you not to only measure the temperature of the room or hallway the thermostat is installed, but also any other room as well. As such, you get more granular control and better comfort and energy efficiency in your house. With the new HomeKit-enabled version of the ecobee3 hardware, you get full support for Siri control, including the ability to trigger actions with your voice.
See on Amazon $70 for extra sensors
iHome iSP5 SmartPlug
The iSP5 SmartPlug is part of the iHome Control line: It lets you control lights, fans, and any other home appliance that has been plugged into the smart plug. With HomeKit, you can turn the plug on or off — including with a Siri command — which commands any lights, fans, or other appliances to also turn on or off. You can even group multiple SmartPlugs into a scene to control all the connected accessories in your house by putting them on a set schedule, or by using a single command.
iDevices Switch Connected Plug
Using the iDevice's Connected App, this smart outlet works right out of the box with any of your devices around the house. The iDevice's Switch responds to Siri, making it a simple and efficient way to control your connected devices via your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. You can even set up scenes if you want a specific lamp to turn on when you come home or wake up.
ConnectSense Smart Outlet
The ConnectSense Smart Outlet features internet-connected sockets that allow you to control devices plugged in using Siri from your iPhone or iPad. Use any standard plug-in home essentials including fans, lights, TV's, and more while having complete control from your devices. Since this smart outlet is HomeKit-friendly, you get safe, end-to-end encryption. On the side is a single 2.4A USB port for charging an extra device.
Honeywell Lyric Round Wi-Fi Thermostat
Honeywell is a well-known home appliance company, and has recently added its popular Lyric Round Wi-Fi thermostat to the HomeKit family with the second generation.
Like ecobee3 and Nest, Honeywell tries to cut down on energy use (and, subsequently, heating bills) by intelligently applying heating and cooling at the right times. In addition to HomeKit compatibility, Lyric is also compatible with SmartThings (which is now owned by Samsung) and can be controlled through an iOS or Android app.
Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt
Meeting the highest industry rating for security and durability is the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt that features built-in alarm technology that can sense potential door attacks. It's designed to work with Apple HomeKit and can hold up to 30 access codes at any time. Set up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch to unlock your door(s) using Siri, and take your pick of different deadbolt styles including Century or Camelot, available in satin nickel or matte black.
August Smart Lock
The August smart lock's appearance is immediately striking and will give any door a futuristic look — with your choice of dark gray or silver finishes. You can use your smartphone to remotely unlock or lock your door, or you can set up a proximity lock: Your door will unlock when you get approach with your phone and lock when you move away.
August's smart lock is listed among the Wirecutter's choices for best smart lock, especially for those who prefer to keep their existing hardware (I'm looking at you, renters!).
August lets you create virtual keys for friends and family staying at your place, and keep tabs on the comings and goings of your household using a built-in 24/7 activity log. The August smart lock requires no wiring and installs using an existing deadbolt. It's also HomeKit-enabled, so you can use Siri and the new Home app to control your locks.
Hunter HomeKit Enabled Wi-Fi Ceiling Fan
"Hey Siri, turn on my fan." A HomeKit-connected ceiling fan may not be at the, ahem, top of one's list of connected accessories, but when it's enabled alongside the lights or thermostat in one's living room, it becomes an integral piece of a larger whole.
Available in satin nickel "Signal" or fresh white "Symphony" color schemes, the Hunter HomeKit Enabled Ceiling Fans are standard 54-inch, three-blade fans with so-called WhisperWind motors for quiet operation even at high speeds. Each fan includes two dimmable LED lights, and a remote for non-smartphone connectivity (though why'd you want to go analog when you have so much digital potential?).
HomeKit
Reader comments
Perfect HomeKit gifts for everyone you know!
If you wish to embrace technology to make your day to day life hassle free, MyQ Garage Universal Smartphone Controller can be an ideal start for you.
The hue bridge does not really work with HomeKit, if you try to add any other iOS device beyond the first device you connect to it all of them stop working and you have to completely reset the bridge and lose all of your settings in the process. That happens every time you try to add more than one device. Philips doesn't appear to even be trying to fix it, they've had months now and it's still broke.
You must be having issues, my hue lights all work fine, integration with Siri is spot on, and I use several devices, admittedly the Philips app is not the best, I personally use, the Elgato Eve app and Iconnecthue. If your having problems adding devices try sending an invite from the HomeKit section in settings.
The Phillips Hue Bridge I have says it's version 2.
Through the Hue Bridge I can connect to a half dozen Philips Hue bulbs through both HomeKit / SIRI and Samsung SmartThings / Alexa.
Using the the Home App interface to HomeKit I can control devices from my iPhone, and from two iPads. Adding
more Hue Bulbs has not been a problem. Finding Smart Devices that work with HomeKit is a problem.
Right now HomeKit is too limited in smart things available for it even if ias purports to be more secure.
Further, in terms of a smart home, it makes far more sense to have an "always listening" audio interface like an Echo or an Echo Dot than to have to pull out an iPhone or iPad or or to turn on the TV and then the AppleTV then access SIRI to issue commands.
But security is a big concern.
By the way. How long are we gonna keep resurrecting this article?
Sent from the iMore App
I've abandoned HomeKit specific products. I don't see the benefit right now. Using Siri to control my lights and A/C is okay I guess. Alexa just seems so much better at doing this stuff.
Sent from the iMore App
Waiting on a HomeKit compatible garage door opener...
I'm liking the ceiling fan!
Sent from the iMore App
I am starting with the ConnectSense Smart Outlet. No additional hubs needed. Gonna walk into this new world. Hopefully get a chance to run in the not too distant future.
What I don't get about Home Kit is that it was supposed to be Apple stepping up to the plate and making the whole thing simpler, but in fact all it's done is make things both more complex, and more expensive.
Web sites like this one ran endless articles about how Apple TV was supposed to have a built in Home Kit hub and that the hardware requirements would be both simpler and cheaper as a result, but instead, every vendor has come out with their own hub or bridge that has to be purchased and installed somewhere to make the connection to Apple's Home Kit.
We now have more hardware to buy, and at higher prices. The base gear for most vendors has also been iterated into a new version which has gone up in price, and in many cases, is incompatible with the old version. Everything is more expensive and the hardware requirements have gone up.
I don't see the big revolution here or why anyone would at this moment, "buy-in" to this automated home gear. It seems clear that a "new" new version is also just around the corner with more integrated hardware. It also seems clear that the lightbulbs and locks and temperature thingies currently available are all very early days, full of many horrendous bugs, and leave a huge lot to be desired.
This market will no doubt mature, but buying into it now is the equivalent of being the first person on your block to own a Tandy computer way back when. In other words, it's kinda cool and will impress your friends but it costs an arm and a leg, is both bulky and ugly as sin and delivers very little bang for the buck (or really does much of anything that's truly useful).
Yep, setting up HomeKit devices is about as much fun as setting up a home network in 1995 used to be - not for the faint hearted. As a retired programmer, I consider myself pretty tech savvy, but HomeKit is providing challenges that even the most patient of us find frustrating. Inexplicable errors with equally inexplicable messages - 'Unreachable' is not very helpful especially as the device was perfectly reachable 10 minutes ago. After a few resets etc., we get it connecting again only to find that Siri '"can't help you with that here" or "Sorry, I wasn't able to do that." Oh for a HAL 9000.
My guess is that HomeKit and Siri are at least two years away from working how Apple imagine they work. For the moment they are both along the lines of wishful thinking and it must be equally mind boggling for the poor third party developers.
I'm really enjoying not having HomeKit for my Hue lights. Once I add more devices (garage door opener, front door locks, thermostat, etc.) I can see this as a huge benefit or a huge pain. Sadly, I don't think HomeKit is progressing enough. It'll be a matter of time before another company develops an echo like device that controls everything.
Sent from the iMore App
Its the holidays! Add iDevice's outdoor home kit plug. "Siri turn my holiday lights on" ;)
So which is the best smart plug? I just want to have things on a schedule when I'm away, be able to reboot things remotely, and have the schedule survive a power outage.
I'm in the same boat. Check out the TP-Link HS100. It's 29 dollars on Amazon and there's a free app to setup schedule and provide access. I don't HomeKit for every device so I may pick one or two of these up.
Which do you think is the best hub for creating and scheduling scene activation from Siri? Do you recommend the Insteon Hub or something else?
the philips hue kit has a major bug that homekit stops working shortly after setting it up or immediately when you try to add a 2nd device to control it from. do a search for "bridge is already paired by another user" to see the details of the bug.
Its laughable that the Nest line of products isn't on this list.
Pitiful.
Next support for HomeKit was rumored for June, then July, then it got really, really quiet. I'd love to see it, but I think it's just one more advantage or Ecobee now, along with the sensors.
I wish I had done more research, I would have gone with Ecobee instead of getting my Nest last year. The Ecobee's seem like they have a lot more going for them.
It's laughable you don't understand the article is for HOMEKIT compatible devices and that Nest decidedly is NOT.
Aside from my MyLiftmaster app that controls my garage door opener just fine, I went all-in with SmartThings for doors, motion, and moisture when it came out and it's been a disaster due to water coming in the basement without any warnings. I'm going to chuck SmartThings and was hoping for a clear winner for a hub for HomeKit devices to replace it.
Though usually a early adopter, unfortunately, after reading this article and all the comments, I think I'll wait a year and see how things shake out. I'm really looking for that "one ring to rule them all" master hub etc.
I agree with your sentiment, but in the real world, I hope there's going to be some good competition. Personally, I would like to see more no-hub lighting control systems - LIFX and etc.
Good idea. I'm using Wemo outlet plugs and sensors to control lights , they work pretty well. it would be nice if they had more devices like their own version of Nest thermostat so that I can control everything with one app. It seems that you needs a separate app for each manufacturer.
App overload!!!!
I have a Chamberlin MyQ Garage door system which has HomeKit built in but not enabled - I have had it for over 6 months and now that Home Kit is working (I have an ecobee 3 which works well) I asked Chamberlin when the capability would be activated - the response i received was "Currently all our WiFi Garage door Openers and our MyQ Garage universal smart phone controller are Homekit compatible out of the box. Homekit capability activation is a matter of whenever Apple is ready, and from the forecast it will not be until next year that support for Homekit will be available for usage until next year. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause." Is this something Apple has to do or is it something Chamberlin needs to enable in their devices through firmware/GUI update. It seems strange that they are saying Apple has to enable something when Home Kit is out in running in other devices NOW. Anyone have any insight into this? TIA.
Skip the ecobee3 sensors. I even deactivated the one that came with it. I just let it work off the temp at the base. Otherwise, you'll be in the living room all comfy, but if someone walks in the bedroom where the other sensor is, it starts averaging those temps together and messes up you comfort area. In fact, I would have returned it if it weren't for being able to say 'hey Siri lower the thermostat to 72 degrees' while laying in bed in the middle of the night.
I use the iDevices switch and its great when it works. However after multiple firmware upgrades i still have to reset the switch once a day.
The Honeywell Lyric thermostat also supposedly supports HomeKit.
I am waiting for a hub that supports both HomeKit and the Amazon Echo. Many support one but not the other. None I have found support both. The closest so far I think is Insteon. Their non-HomeKit hub supports the Echo, their HomeKit one does not. They obviously know how to do both.
I'll wait.
I don't think its shipping yet, but August has a version of its smart lock on pre-order that supports homekit.
I think the Wink devices is the best hub. It's the most affordable ($50 my last visit to Home Depot) and is compatible with more home automation standards like z-wave, zigbee, and even Lutron caseta light switches. The only downside, it's not a big one, is no HomeKit intergration for the Wink. I have the ecobee3 thermostat with HomeKit and I never use Siri because it's more trouble than it's worth. Also, enabling HomeKit with the ecobee disables the auto-mode which automatically determines whether to run the furnace or air conditioning. Otherwise, you have to select heat or cool manually when you have HomeKit enabled. HomeKit is in its infancy, so it's not really that exciting right now. Hopefully that changes.
hey I know you posted this a year ago but wanted to let you know wink is working on integration with home kit just waiting for apple to beef up since they are still only working with single items. there is a way to get wink to work with home kit but takes some programing and and little time. using nvp's Homebridge @ nvpjs.com works for me. you have to install homebrige then the wink plug in (that didn't work for me )I'm using the home assistant plug in with home bridge and a harmony plug in for ir control. if you have any questions i'll help you out.
I've been looking for all kinds of sensors for the HomeKit and they are starting to appear soon. The first one is sound sensor, need one that learns the washing machine beeps and other for the door bell. I was told the components are ready but the devices themselves are not. Those I need to alert me on my AppleWatch because I'm often wearing headphones while editing music or video. Now it's also becoming more important to see which electrical devices are on, living room has 31 devices plugged in and most of them don't need to be on all the time, we just forget to switch them off.
I stumbled upon Homekit by accident and I am wondering why Apple is failing miserably at promoting what could be the best new perk given for owning an apple device. Seriously, fitness apps and calorie counters don't get me excited - but Homekit, yeah --- that's exciting.
Why is Apple failing out of the gate??? This is not going to be about having control over a few devices in your home - this is about having every consumer item you use link to your apple phone, watch, iPad, or computer and allow users to control it remotely. Which really means playing nice with every company who might be a possible partner. Take note Apple at GE and the biz dev's team amazing job at bringing so many partners into the fold right out of the gate with Wink and affiliated produots. This is going to truly be a more the merrier space to insure success and the Wink team is on point.
My GE Wink hub controls its lighting, but it also controls a handful of other manufacturers lights including Hue. Yes, I can control my Hue lights made by Philips on my GE made Wink hub. Smart!!! Guess where I bought my Hue light starter kit, the Apple Store, It defies common sense why I am not able to control my Hue,lights on this new revolutionary app that Apple is rolling out - yet, I am able to control,Lutron lights? Really people, let's pull it together and put our common sense thinking caps on. Call the Wink team at GE and get on board.
Not only can you control your Hue lights on GE's Wink, but you can control thermostats, locks, alarms, cameras, window coverings, sprinkler and irrigation systems and it seems like they are adding more each day. Oh yeah, it also allows a user to create bots to automate tasks and it integrates with IFTTT.
Apple - you have an amazing opportunity to WOW us all with Hone,Kit...please don't disappoint!
Caseta is a big waste of money. The pod cast on Mac Break Weekly this week gave the impression that Caseta would be agnostic providing connection with a wide range of products. Not the case!! If you have Hue lights, Cree Connect Lights of which I have about 20, Caseta is useless. It appears the reviewer's enthusiasm for Apple HomeKit got ahead of herself with this one.
So far for me, Wink remains the most connective hub. I only wish it had SIRI integration.
Not seeing Hue on this list disappoints me.
That was a really uninspiring list of stuff... yawn...
I'd really like to see the Sonos line be integrated too. It works ok now but could use better integration with iOS and an Apple HomeKit. (I think?)
Might make a good article..."What would you like to see take advantage of HomeKit?"
The Honeywell comment above is a good one too. I wonder if it's the legacy companies slow adoption of new technology that creates opportunity that allows these little upstarts to find their niche. I'm glad that Google, NOT Honeywell bought Nest and continues to allow them to be innovative and evolutionary.
Sent from the iMore App
I'm not happy at all with that Google buy, particularly when they started talking about putting ads on Nest. Pulling their WP app wasn't a good sign either. The first ad I see in either the app or on the thermostat and those thermostats are going on ebay.
I have never even heard of these companies. I just had a house built and still don't recognize any of these things. Will Homekit be working with more popular brands for instance Honeywell thermostats. When building the house the builders weren't offering any internet of things options for the homes and for sure none of these smaller brands as options.
There's no doubt. This is just the first wave; expect to see lots more manufacturers supporting HomeKit as time goes on.
Caseta is Lutron. You don't get much bigger than Lutron. Admittedly the rest are small players. I'm excited about Lutron because they have automatic shades and I want this feature for my next home.
You've really never heard of Schlage Locks?
You've never heard of Philips? Where have you just built your house, the Moon?
I had read a while back that Honeywell was going to be HomeKit compatible at some point, which was to counter the Nest that wouldn't. Time will tell.
I just got a new heat pump installed, along with a new ecobee3 thermostat. Will the thermostat firmware/software be updated to support HomeKit?
Unfortunately, from what we've been told the ecobee3 needs new under-the-hood hardware to work with Apple's HomeKit (for security and connectivity purposes). If you got it within the last month or two, I'd call ecobee's support team and see if they can swap you out for the new version.
Only if you purchased the Ecobee3 that is HomeKit compatible. There are, unfortunately, two versions right now.
The Echobee 3 version 2 supports HomeKit. It say so right on the box.