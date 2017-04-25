A regularly updated stream of HomeKit and HomeKit-enabled accessory news!

Hubbell Inc. acquires iDevices

Hubbell Incorporated, which manufactures electrical and electronic products, has acquired iDevices, LLC. Why? Here's iDevices' explanation:

By joining the Hubbell family, iDevices secures the backing and capabilities of a well-established industry leader, while Hubbell strengthens its innovation engine with iDevices' knowledge and expertise in the connected Internet of Things marketplace.

iDevices makes my all-time favorite Wi-Fi smart switch and I couldn't help but panic when I heard the company had been acquired; I don't want anything to happen to the most reliable, most user-friendly, most aesthetically pleasing smart switch one could ask for!

Still, from the press release, it sounds like Hubbell is a good fit for the company:

Combining iDevices' experience in developing and designing smart home solutions with Hubbell's extensive expertise in manufacturing and distribution across residential, commercial and industrial markets will lay the perfect groundwork for a partnership in IoT at a significant scale.

In other words, Hubbell wants a little of the internet of things action in return for better distribution to customers both residential and commercial/industrial. Heck, as long as Hubbell's doing the IoT learning, I think iDevices is in good hands.

