Honeywell's Lyric security system will soon play nice with HomeKit.

Honeywell has announced that its Lyric Security and Home Control System will soon be controllable through Siri and the Home app on the iPhone and iPad thanks to new HomeKit integration. A software update for existing Lyric Security systems will bring compatibility for Apple's home automation platform to all existing and future Lyric Security system customers.

From Honeywell:

Launched in 2016, the Lyric Home Security and Control System is now the first-ever pro-installed and pro-monitored security system to include Apple HomeKit** compatibility for control using voice with Siri, or the Apple Home app in iOS 10. The software upgrade – which will be available to both current and future Lyric Security consumers – expands Lyric Security's reach. Apple HomeKit technology provides an easy, secure way to control your home's lights, doors, thermostats and more from your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

Honeywell plans to release the software update with HomeKit compatibility in the first quarter of 2017. The company also announced a pair of Lyric security and cameras, though whether or not they'll be compatible with HomeKit remains to be seen.