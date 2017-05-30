House of Cards Season 5 debuts on Netflix

If you've been eagerly anticipating the return of Netflix's House of Cards, today's your lucky day. The fifth season of the political drama is now available, with all 13 episodes ready for your next binge. This season, President Frank Underwood and First Lady Claire Underwood try to fend off electoral challenges, a diplomatic crisis that threatens to turn into a war, and possible congressional investigations.

You can, of course, watch the latest season of House of Cards on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV using the Netflix app, while you can watch it on your Mac using Netflix on the web.

House of Cards - See on Netflix

Of course, if House of Cards isn't your thing, there's still plenty of original programming to check out on Netflix. If you're looking for a comedy, you can always check out Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which recently debuted its third season, or the Wachowski-created sci-fi drama Sense8, which saw the release of its second season earlier this month.