How do you accept a Family Sharing invitation when one comes your way? Like this!
Family Sharing allows you to share iTunes purchases among your virtual family members. Everyone has access to everyone's content, including games, music, movies, TV shows, books, and more. If you aren't the Family Organizer and end up receiving an invite instead, here's how to accept.
How to accept a Family Sharing invitation on iPhone and iPad
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap the Apple ID banner at the top.
- Tap Invitations. There should be a number 1 beside it (unless you have other pending invitations).
Tap Accept.
- Tap Confirm. You can alternatively choose a different Apple ID by tapping "Not (your name) or want to use a different ID?"
- Tap Continue to share purchases.
Tap to share your location or tap Not Now.
Welcome to the family!
Reader comments
Does anyone know if there is a way to use multiple payment methods? I joined a family share with my brother but since he created it, every time I purchased something in the App Store it charged his card.
I was hoping there would be a way to share apps while keeping our separate payment methods.

If you keep a balance on your individual AppleID via buying and redeeming iTunes gift cards, you'll use that balance before the payment method on the Family Share gets tapped.
Is there any way to limit family sharing to ONLY photos and apps? I don't want to share purchases because our taste in reading material is so different.
Anybody have issues with downloading some media? We have sharing set up, and I can download some items from the share, but not others. The problem files seem to be mostly the oldest (in terms of purchase date) in the library, though I have not checked that rigorously.
Does the family share thing share photo's I take without me having to add them to a photo stream?
Currently my wife and I share my apple ID so she sees what i take. I also have a shared photo stream of our kids that my inlaws, have access too but I have to add photo's manually to it.
My wife's iPad is set up with my Apple ID with all the apps purchased on my account. How do I set it up with a new personal Apple ID for her and then set up family sharing? Is this a trouble free process?
You will have to have her sign up for her own Apple ID. Once she does this do a factory reset on her iPad and set it up with her new Apple ID. From here you will just have to send her a invite so that she can continue to use your past itune&app purchases.

How can i get back again personal hotspot option in the setting menu. I never this problem on my 5s before and used personal hotspot several times. Recently i updated to iOS 8 and was trying to use hot spot for the first time. But i could rather i lost the whole option in the settings menu. Please advise asap. Thanks n regs.

I don't find personal hot spot option in settings on my 5s. How can i get it back. Please advise.
