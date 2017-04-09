How do you accept a Family Sharing invitation when one comes your way? Like this!

Family Sharing allows you to share iTunes purchases among your virtual family members. Everyone has access to everyone's content, including games, music, movies, TV shows, books, and more. If you aren't the Family Organizer and end up receiving an invite instead, here's how to accept.

How to accept a Family Sharing invitation on iPhone and iPad

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap the Apple ID banner at the top. Tap Invitations. There should be a number 1 beside it (unless you have other pending invitations). Tap Accept. Tap Confirm. You can alternatively choose a different Apple ID by tapping "Not (your name) or want to use a different ID?" Tap Continue to share purchases. Tap to share your location or tap Not Now.

Welcome to the family!

