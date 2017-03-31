How can I access an album from the Music app?

If there's one thing we know about the Music app, it's that it's changed a lot over the years. Finding something like the song that's been stuck in your head or an over-played playlist can take a second or two to figure out, and the same goes for finding a favorite album!

Here's how you can access an album of your choice from the Music app so you can start listening to those sweet, sweet tunes!

How to access an album from the Music app

Launch the Music app from your homescreen. Tap Library at the bottom of your screen if it's not already selected. If it is selected, the icon will be bright red. Tap Albums under the Library header.

You can now tap and select an album to play it!

How to sort your albums in the Music app

Sometimes having your albums organized makes it a bit easier to find what you're looking for. You can choose to sort your albums by Title or Artist, so if your favorite band is ZZ Top, you'll know exactly where to find 'em.

Launch the Music app from your homescreen. Tap Library at the bottom of your screen if it's not already selected. If it is selected, the icon will be bright red. Tap Albums under the Library header. Tap Sort in the upper right-hand corner Tap Title or Artist in the prompt that appears on screen. Your albums will now be sorted according to album title or the artist's name.

How to shuffle your albums in the Music app

Sometimes you might not want to pick and play one album: sometimes it's fun to listen to a variety of stuff! You can easily do this by shuffling your albums.

Launch the Music app from your homescreen. Tap Library at the bottom of your screen if it's not already selected. If it is selected, the icon will be bright red. Tap Albums under the Library header. Tap Shuffle All or the Shuffle icon at the top of the screen. It looks like two red arrows criss-crossing each other. A randomly selected song will start playing.

How do you organize your music?

Do you prefer making playlists? Shuffling though albums? Picking songs at random? Let us know how you keep your tunes organized in the comments below!