Need some great accessories for your (Product) Red iPhone 7? Take a look at these beauties!

If you picked yourself up a new (Product) Red iPhone 7, you're going to need accessories that are just as stunning and beautiful as the phone itself. The lustrous red matte finish is Apple's latest look for the iPhone, and the bold style is something you can carry on with the right accessories.

Here are a few different ways to accessorize your (Product) Red iPhone 7 without tarnishing its signature look.

Beats Solo3 (Product) Red Edition

Carry over that stunning red color from your iPhone and place it on your head with a pair of Beats Solo3 (Product) Red Edition.

These wireless headphones are powered by Apple's W1 chip, meaning pairing the cans to your iPhone has never been easier. Plus, with playback control built right into the side of the Beats Solo3, you'll never have to take your iPhone out of your pocket!

CNET was not only impressed with how comfortable these on-ear headphones, but got excited about the 40-hour battery life.

"The Beats Solo3 Wireless is a well-built wireless headphone that sounds good in both wireless and wired modes and is relatively comfortable to wear for an on-ear headphone. Its battery life is best-in-class (40 hours) and has a remote control built-in to the right earcup that's easy to operate by feel."

Purchasing the Beats Solo3 (Product) Red Edition will not only ensure that your iPhone and headphones are a perfect match, but doing so will also donate a portion of your purchase to the charity to help combat AIDS around the world.

Apple Silicone iPhone 7 case - Red

That beautiful matte finish on the (Product) Red iPhone 7 won't stay flawless forever if you don't protect it. Try out the Apple Silicone iPhone 7 Case in Red for a consistent look.

This simple one-piece shell snaps onto your iPhone with ease and fits snugly around the back and side of your phone to protect it from scratches and scuffs.

All the ports, speakers, and buttons along the side of your iPhone will be 100% accessible and function optimally. Plus, Apple Silicone iPhone 7 Case is very thin, so you won't feel like you're carrying around a brick when you're out and about!

Anker Candy bar portable charger

Anker's portable charger may be around the size of a chocolate bar, but this little powerhouse of a juice box really packs a punch.

Simply connect your iPhone 7 to Anker's Candy bar portable charger, and your iPhone will start powering back up. The power-pack can charge up to two devices and can charge your iPhone 7 up to four times faster than a computer's USB port.

Though it is little, it is fierce: the Anker Candy bar charger is perfect for carrying around day-to-day at just 4.2 ounces!

The darker hue of red doesn't match the (Product) Red iPhone 7 perfectly, but if you think it will clash too much, you can pick it up in white or black instead.

Anker PowerLine Lightning cable

Why charge your (Product) Red iPhone 7 with a boring white colored cable when you could be charging it with the Anker PowerLine Lightning cable and live in a red-colored paradise.

This Apple MFi certified cable is another perfect way to keep the red theme alive. With an extra layer of protection around the internal wires, the Anker PowerLine Lightning cable won't wear out. Plus, it's even got reinforced stress points that have been bend-tested over 5000 times, meaning the cable won't get damaged and leave you high and dry without power.

OtterBox Symmetry Series clear case

If you want some serious protection for your (Product) Red iPhone 7, but still want to be able to bask in the glory of its red matte finish, look no further than the OtterBox Symmetry Series clear case.

Otterbox is known for its protective cases, and the Symmetry line offers that protection in a slimmer profile, allowing you to show off that luxe red finish all you want. Plus, the oil from your fingers and hands shouldn't cause the case to change color as it's treated with an anti-yellowing agent to keep your case look sharp!

Otterbox has spent hundreds of hours testing the case to make sure it will keep your phone protected while still looking great. It may be a bit more expensive than some of the other cases you can find, but keeping your iPhone pristine is money well spent.

SPARIN black iPhone 7 screen protector

Do you wish that the (Product) Red iPhone 7 came with a black front instead of the white? The SPARIN black iPhone 7 screen protector lets you have your cake and eat it too!

This full-sized tempered glass screen protector covers the entire front of your iPhone 7, to prevent damage — from scratches and scuffs — to your screen. Plus, it's thin enough not to interfere with any of the screen sensitivity, so you can still use 3D touch with ease!

Here's the coolest part, the SPARIN black iPhone 7 screen protector will change the color of your iPhone from white to black. That's right; this screen protector is colored, meaning you can keep that brilliant red finish on the back of your (Product) Red iPhone 7, but sport a black bezel!

Have other suggestions?

Have an accessory that's perfect for the (Product) Red iPhone 7? Let everybody know in the comments below!