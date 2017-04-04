You can link up to eight Nintendo Accounts to one Switch, each with different personal settings and save data, and everyone can play the same games!

If you've got a house full of Switch players, each person can sign in with their own Nintendo Account, which lets you customize your profile settings, access online game modes, redeem your My Nintendo rewards, and purchase content from the eShop with you're own payment options. The best part is, all of the games anyone purchases on one Switch using their Nintendo Account can be shared by everyone. So, if you're sharing one Switch with a couple of roommates, you can all benefit from each roomy's purchases. Here's how to add and switch between Nintendo Accounts.

How to add additional Nintendo Accounts to your Switch

Before you can add additional Nintendo Accounts, you'll need separate user profiles for each account. Once you have created the profile, follow the steps below.

Select System Settings from the Home screen of your Nintendo Switch. Scroll down and select Users from the menu on the left. Select the profile you want to link a Nintendo Account to. Select Link Nintendo Account. If you don't already have a Nintendo Account, follow these steps to create a new one. If you already have a Nintendo Account, select Sign In and Link. Select Sign in using e-mail address or User ID. If you are using a Nintendo Network ID, Twitter, Facebook, or Google+ account, select Sign in using a different account. Sign in with your log in credentials. Select OK when you get a message confirming that your Nintendo Account is now linked to your user account.

How to switch to another Nintendo Account in the eShop on your Switch

Switching between Nintendo Accounts in the eShop is as easy as switching between user profiles.

Select the eShop from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select the user profile you want to make purchases with in the eShop. Enter your Nintendo Account password if necessary. Shop!

How to play games from one Nintendo Account with a different profile

One of the benefits of having multiple Nintendo Accounts linked to one Switch is that all games that are purchased in the eShop (as well as physical games) across all accounts are available for all users. Your game data and controller settings are all saved separately. So, it's like each player is playing his or her own separate game, even though it's the same one.

Select the game you want to play. Select the user profile with which you want to play. Play!

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about adding and using different Nintendo Accounts on one Switch? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.