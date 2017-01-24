You can create a unique and secure virtual card for Square Cash to add to Apple Pay.

Square Cash, the payment service app that lets you send and receive money with just a few taps, was updated with the ability to add your Cash Virtual Card to Apple Pay. This makes it possible for you to take advantage of Apple Pay's ultra secure payment service anywhere it is accepted, even with your Apple Watch. Here's how to set it up.

How to enable your Square Cash account with Apple Pay

You may have already been prompted to add your Cash Virtual Card to Apple Pay. If you didn't set it up automatically when prompted, you can add it manually.

Launch the Cash app from your Home screen. Tap your profile picture in the upper left corner of the screen. Scroll down and tap My Cash under the Funds section. Scroll down and tap Add to Apple Pay under your Virtual Card.

You can now use Apple Pay to make payments with your Square Cash account.

How to use Square Cash as your Apple Pay payment option on iPhone

When you're ready to make a purchase, you can use Apple Pay at participating locations and then choose Square Cash instead of your default card.

Hold your iPhone near the payment reader. Do not rest your finger on Touch ID. When your default card appears, swipe it down. Select the Cash Virtual Card. Rest your finger on Touch ID.

How to use Square Cash as your Apple Pay payment option on Apple Watch

The process to switch to the Square Cash Virtual Card on Apple Watch is similar to the process on iPhone.

Double-click the side button. When your default card appears, swipe to the left. Select your Cash Virtual Card. Hold your Apple Watch near the payment reader.

How to remove your Square Cash account from Apple Pay

If you decide that you no longer want your Square Cash Virtual Card linked to Apple Pay, you can remove it. You can always add it back at a later time if you change your mind again.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Scroll down and tap Wallet and Apple Pay. Tap the Cash Virtual Card. Scroll down to the bottom and tap Remove Card.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about adding or using your Square Cash Virtual Card with Apple Pay? Put 'em in the comments and we'll help you out.