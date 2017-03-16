How do I adjust the audio settings for my Nintendo Switch? It's in your system settings!

Everyone's home theater setup looks a little different. Depending on what hardware you have hooked up to your TV, you may need the audio signal coming from your Nintendo Switch to be a particular type. Although the Switch can only output an audio signal through the HDMI cable, you do have a few limited options for changing what that audio signal can do. Follow along below if you're looking to customize your audio settings for TV mode.

How to adjust the audio settings for Nintendo Switch in TV mode

You don't have to have your Nintendo Switch in the dock to change the audio settings, but remember the option you pick will only be used when the Switch is in TV mode.

Select System Settings from the Nintendo Switch Home screen. Select TV Settings from the menu. You'll need to scroll down to find it. Select TV Sound from the TV settings menu. You'll need to scroll down to find it. Select your preferred audio setting from the list. Your options are as follows. Surround Sound

Stereo

Mono

If your Nintendo Switch is already in the dock when you make the change, you will notice an immediate change. If you're changing the settings in table or tabletop mode, the next time you plug your Switch into the dock, the audio settings will be changed to your new preference.

