How do you customize your music's sound? With your iPhone and iPad's equalizer.

Whether you have particularly bass-heavy headphones or you just want to meddle with your sound for a particular album, Apple makes it simple to adjust the EQ — equalizer — for your music.

Digital equalizers allow you to rebalance various sound frequencies in music so that they sound differently than their original mix. This is great if you have headphones that rely a bit too much on bass, or an album that sounds too tinny on small speakers.

How to equalize music on your iPhone or iPad

Connect your headphones or speakers to your iPhone or iPad. Queue up a track in the Music app that you want to equalize. Open the Settings app. Tap on the Music option. Select EQ from under the Playback section, . Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to view Control Center. Swipe left until you find the Music app glance. Press Play on your track. Swipe down on Control Center to return to the Settings screen. Cycle through Apple's 23 equalizer settings to find the one you prefer.

Equalization will persist as long as your speaker or headphones are connected. To change or disable it, visit Settings > Music > EQ and tap Off.

Questions on EQ?

Let us know in the comments.