How do I turn on notifications for HomeKit-enabled accessories? Head to the Home app!

Looking for a quick summary of what's happening in your HomeKit Home? Want to receive notifications from certain HomeKit-enabled accessories? You can do all that and more with iOS' Home app!

How to monitor and adjust the status of your HomeKit Home

You can get a quick summary of what's going on in your HomeKit Home by launching the iOS Home app and navigating to the Home tab. You'll see the name of your Home in big, bold lettering. Beneath it, you'll find a couple sentences describing the state of your HomeKit-enabled accessories.

The sentences describe the state of your accessories: How many lights are on? What's your thermostat set to? Is the door unlocked? Did a sensor detect something?

It's super simple to add and remove accessories from this Home summary (Apple calls it Status).

Launch the Home app from your Home screen. Touch and hold an accessory to bring up the settings screen. Tap Details. Tap Status and Notifications. Toggle on Include in Status.

How to enable (or disable) notifications from your HomeKit-enabled accessories

Some HomeKit-enabled accessories are particularly suited to offering push notifications to alert you to specific events in your home. A HomeKit-enabled motion detector, for example, could help you keep tabs on movement in your backyard (I've got you now, Big Foot!).

It's but a few taps to turn on notifications from supported accessories.

Launch the Home app. Touch and hold an accessory to bring up the settings screen. Tap Details. Tap Status and Notifications. Toggle on Allow Notifications.

If you run into any trouble adjusting the status of your HomeKit Home or enabling notifications for supported accessories, gimme a shout on Twitter or in the comments below! We'll get you sorted.