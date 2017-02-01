How do you back up your iTunes Library and make sure your music, movies, TV shows, and more are safe and sound? Like this!
Updated February 1st, 2017: Added information about backing up with macOS Sierra.
Though we store more and more of our music online these days, a hard-copy backup is still the gold standard for keeping your data safe. And if you use Apple Music or iCloud Music Library, the best way to do that is still iTunes.
There are a few ways to back up your iTunes library; it's important to choose one and regularly back up so that you won't have to worry about your local copy getting lost or damaged. My music — at least for me — is one of those must-backup items; I don't want to have to manually re-build or re-buy thousands of tracks.
First: Make sure your entire library has been locally downloaded
If you use iCloud Music Library or the iTunes Store, you may have some or all of your music stored in the cloud. But to truly make sure your purchased and owned content is backed up, you'll want to download a local copy to your Mac. Here's the best way to do so:
How to download all your music from iCloud Music Library to your Mac
How to back up iTunes via Time Machine or another backup service
If you have Apple's Time Machine backup system enabled — or any other cloud- or system-based backup — your iTunes library should automatically be covered. This way, if you ever need to restore, you can just pop back in Time Machine's History (or a past backup from CrashPlan or Carbon Copy Cloner, for example) to retrieve it.
How to manually back up your iTunes library
If you're not employing a Mac-wide backup service (really, you should get on that), or if you just want to manually back up your iTunes library separately, here's how to go about that.
Consolidate your library
To ensure that all of your iTunes files are in the same place when you make a manual backup, you should first consolidate your iTunes library.
- Make sure you've downloaded a local copy of your music to your Mac.
- Launch iTunes on your Mac.
Click File in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen.
- Hover your cursor over Library in the drop down menu.
Select Organize Library from the secondary menu.
- Tick the box for Consolidate Files when the Organize Library window appears.
Click OK.
This will make a copy of all files in the iTunes media folder, leaving the originals in their current location.
Copy your iTunes library to a backup source
- If you are using an external hard drive, connect it to your Mac using a USB cable.
- Click on Finder to open a Finder window.
Select your Mac's Hard drive.
- Click on the Music folder.
Select iTunes and drag that folder to the external hard drive icon on your desktop or copy it to your online backup service.
- Click Authenticate, if prompted, to give permission to make a copy of the iTunes folder.
- Enter your administrator password.
Click OK.
The copy process will begin. This could take a very long time, depending on how big your iTunes library is. So, sit back, relax, watch a movie, or whatever you do to pass the time.
Desperate times call for desperate measures
If you are about to do something wild with your iTunes library and don't have a way to back it up on an external drive or online backup service, you can make a temporary backup that you store right on your Mac. This is, by no means, a solid backup plan, but can be useful in a pinch.
Note: After making a copy, it is a good idea to move the copied folder to an easy-to-find location that is separate from any folder you plan to make changes to (like the Music folder). This copied folder should be deleted immediately after it is no longer needed because it takes up extra space on your computer's hard drive unnecessarily and could cause confusion with your most current iTunes folder.
- Click on Finder to open a Finder window.
Select your Mac's Hard drive.
- Click on the Music folder.
- Right-click or control-click on the iTunes folder.
Select Duplicate from the drop down menu.
The copy process will begin. This could take a very long time.
Move the copied iTunes folder to a new, easy-to-find location.
- Delete the copied iTunes folder once you no longer need the temporary backup.
Any questions?
Running into issues making an iTunes backup? Pop them in the comments below.
Reader comments
I've created a couple Smart Playlists that work well for this, as well as for mass-downloading of all my music to my iOS devices.
One is 'Checked-On'
[Checked] [is true]
[Media Kind] [is] [Music]
The Live Updating box is checked, new music is automatically added to the playlist.
For this playlist, in addition to turning on the 'iCloud Download' column mentioned in this article, I've also turned on 'iCloud Status' to have a clearer idea of what iTunes Match is up to. Post Apple Music, I found it necessary to also turn on the 'Kind' column so that I can check to see if any of my iTunes Match music was swapped out for Apple Music AAC. Much of it was when Music first launched. After the iTunes update to correct it, I found that I could right-click those files, select 'Remove Download' and then re-download the track and it grabbed the iTunes Match version.
I like that I can select to 'Make Available Offline' for this playlist on my iOS devices as an easy way to bypass the iTunes Match download-as-needed functionality. I have plenty of space, so storage is not a concern -- I prefer having all my music available without an internet connection. Being as the playlist auto-updates with new music, it always downloads to my devices that are configured to store the playlist for offline use.
The other Smart Playlist, 'Checked-No' is configured the same, except for:
[Checked] [is false]
The only purpose for this playlist is just a way to quickly confirm all my music is checked -- occasionally a misclick here or there and a track becomes unchecked -- this playlist lets me quickly confirm and fix it.
Here's what I did: I opened the view in iTunes where I could see all my songs as one long list. Then I selected all and dragged them into a folder. That gave me an isolated copy of every song in my library which I can do anything I want with. I put those on my Drobo 5N which is a NAS redundant RAID which can rebuild a failed drive. I can also copy those songs to separate drives. If I have an absolute catastrophic failure on my computer, I can just get up and running again and then just drag all my songs back into iTunes and all I lose are playlists which I can rebuild.
I also have iTunes Match and am enjoying Apple Music to the fullest. The "For You" tab makes me wonder why I have a library at all since it seems to offer me multiple playlists and full albums each and every day which all cater to my personal preferences. Beats 1 radio is not for me and I don't care. There is plenty to discover in "For You", and I can call up any song or album I want to hear in the search, even queueing up the next song while listening to the current one. I can't begin to rant on and on about how much I like the current state of affairs.
Hi,
I am just a beginner at this. I have been told that when I get a new iPad I will lose my music. Is it now possible to backup my music and playlists. All of my music is from cd's. Thanks for answering this. I am excited if my music can be backed up and reinstalled on a new iPad.
Since your music could not have been ripped directly to your iPad, the backup is held on your computer and should be able to be replaced from there. If in doubt, do a sync or backup to iTunes before replacing your iPad, and you can rebuild your new one from there.
To be honest, I do not think iTunes music is good. The sound quality is bad.
Ideal, if u want to u can dig in your iTunes folder and drag the .xml file out to create a copy (if u hold down Option so there is a "green" icon showing when u drag).
This is your playlist.... and the rest are if u want to keep your genius and extras.. Most times though the xml is all you need. If version of iTunes is older (11.x i think) then it will be the .it file..
One is copied to the other and when one disappears, the other gets re-created
Preparing to cancel iTunes Match.
I currently have both iTunes Match and Apple Music, but after reading this article am inclined to cancel iTunes Match. I have an old (pre Apple Music) backup of my iTunes library on an external drive. I want to make sure it is up to date with everything I've purchased from iTunes and all that I've uploaded to my iCloud Music Library. How do I ensure that everything I own has been downloaded to the iTunes library on my external drive?