How do you back up your iCloud Photo Library if online alone isn't enough? Like this!
iCloud Photo Library can contain irreplaceable photos and videos and, as such, you want to make sure you back it up right. Apple will keep copies online, subject to how much storage your plan has available, but you really want more than that. You want a local backup as well... and maybe more.
Note: Since you really do need sufficient drive space to store all your photos or videos, a desktop Mac with a big hard drive is best, or a laptop or desktop with a big external drive that hosts your local Photos library. Before proceeding, make sure you have enough storage to fit your needs.
How to download all your original iCloud Photo Library content to your Mac
- Launch Photos for macOS on your Mac
- Go to the Photos > Preferences menu (or type CMD + , (comma key))
- Click on the iCloud tab
Click on Download Originals to this Mac
Once all your photos and videos have finished downloading to your Mac, you'll have a primary local backup.
How to make a second local backup of your iCloud Photo Library
Having one local copy of your iCloud Photo Library is good. Having more than one is better. Once you've checked the box to keep a copy of all your photos and videos on your Mac, if you already back up your Mac using Time Machine, or clone it using SuperDuper! or Carbon Copy, your iCloud Library will automatically be backed up as well. (And if you don't, now's a good time to start!)
How to make an online backup of your iCloud Photo Library
Even though iCloud Photo Library is, as the name implies, stored on iCloud, you should consider having a secondary online backup. The good news is, once you have your local backup, if you already use a service like BackBlaze or Crash Plan, you're also already getting that secondary online backup. (If not, also consider it a good time to start!)
Any iCloud Photo Library backup questions?
Have any questions about how to back up your iCloud Photo Library, or about backups or iCloud Photo Library in general? Drop them in the comments below!
Hey Rene,
If you have all of the originals downloaded to your mac and you delete items from iCloud photo library will the originals stay on your mac or will they still be deleted? For instance say I have a billion videos of my daughter and I'm reaching the limits of my storage plan, can I delete them out of iCloud but keep them on my mac?
Thanks,
Mark
If you deleted from photo library, your videos will be deleted on iCloud. If you want to save them, I suggest you use some other software like FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery or Dr.Fone, this kind of software can download your files from iCloud to your PC. You can watch the tutorial about how to download photos from iCloud on Google. It might help.
How do you save to an external Hard Drive? Or a secondary Hard Drive?
I think I do know the question to this one. Drag the Photos Library from the photos folder in your home library to your desired location. Then when you open up Photos hold down option and it will give you an option to select a library. Navigate to the Library you moved and then open it and it should hopefully default to that library when you open the app in the future. I haven't fully gotten to that step yet :)
good luck!
Mark
I use the described method of using Download Originals to this Mac and then backing the Mac up with Time Machine. I recently got a message on the Mac that says "Your full-resolution photos and videos stored in iCloud will not fit on this Mac" and "Time Machine will no longer back up all full-resolution originals.". This makes no sense to me because the photos library is about 7GB, the internal drive has about 280GB free and the external drive that the library is on has 3TB available. Time Machine has 1.5TB free. What does this mean?