How do I buy and email an iTunes Gift Card? You can do it from the web or the App Store!

An iTunes gift card is redeemable in the App store, iTunes store, and the iBooks store, meaning they make perfect gifts for all your music-loving, game-playing, and book-reading friends and family. While you can go to a retailer and pick up a physical gift card, it's much more convenient to hop on the web and purchase a virtual card and email it to whomever you want! So stay in those pajamas and get your shopping done on the couch this year.

How to buy and email an iTunes Gift Card through your web browser

Launch your web browser. Go to the iTunes Gift Cards by Email website. Click on the design you want. Enter the amount you want on the gift card. It can be anywhere from $10 - $200. Enter the name of the recipient. Enter the email address of the recipient. Enter the name of the sender. Enter the email address of the sender. Enter a personal message. This step is optional. Click add to bag. Click Check Out. Sign into your Apple ID. You can choose to checkout as a guest. Ensure all your billing information is correct. Enter your credit card security number. Click continue.

The gift card should show up in your friend's inbox automatically in about four - eight hours and you will recieve a confirmation email when they have been sent.

Questions?

