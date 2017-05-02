Here's how you can cancel your Google Play Music subscription

While Google Play Music is a fine music streaming option, with options out there like Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora, something else might have caught your eye. In that case, you'll want to cancel your Google Play Music account, lest you pay for more than one streaming music service at once.

This is how you cancel your Google Play Music subscription.

How to cancel your Google Play Music subscription

If you're an iPhone user, you'll need to head to the web to cancel your Google Play Music subscription.

Open Safari or the web browser of your choice from your dock or Applications folder. Head to play.google.com. Click Account. Under Subscriptions, click Cancel subscription. Click Cancel Subscription. Click OK.

And there you go. Your account will stop working at the end of your current billing cycle. Until then, you can use the service as you normally would if you so desire.

Questions?

If you have any other questions about canceling your Google Play Music subscription, let us know in the comments.