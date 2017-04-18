Don't want to get charged for your Pandora Premium trial — or don't want Premium at all? Here's how.
Canceling or changing your Pandora Premium subscription is simple: It just depends on where you subscribed.
How to cancel your Pandora Premium subscription on iPhone or iPad
If you directly subscribed to Premium through the Pandora app, you'll need to cancel it via your Apple ID's subscriptions section.
Fun fact: You can cancel Premium immediately after signing up for a free trial so that you don't get billed at the higher $12.99 rate after your month is up, but you'll still be able to use it free for the next thirty days.
- Open the iTunes app on your iPhone.
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap the Apple ID button.
- Select View Apple ID.
- Enter your Apple ID password or authorize with Touch ID.
Tap the Subscriptions button.
- Tap Pandora.
- Press Cancel Subscription.
- Tap Confirm.
How to cancel Pandora Premium on the web
If you subscribed online, you'll need to visit Pandora's website to cancel.
- Open Pandora.com.
- Sign in to your account.
- Click on your profile picture in the upper right corner.
Select Settings.
- Click on Subscription.
- Press Cancel Subscription
Save Changes and enter your password, if prompted.
Note: If you can't follow steps 6-7, you're likely subscribed to Premium from a different vendor (Apple, Roku, Android, Amazon). You'll need to visit them directly to cancel.
Questions?
Still having trouble canceling? Let us know below.
Reader comments
How to cancel your Pandora Premium subscription (but still enjoy the free trial)
They are still around? HEHEHE