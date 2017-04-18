Don't want to get charged for your Pandora Premium trial — or don't want Premium at all? Here's how.

Canceling or changing your Pandora Premium subscription is simple: It just depends on where you subscribed.

How to cancel your Pandora Premium subscription on iPhone or iPad

If you directly subscribed to Premium through the Pandora app, you'll need to cancel it via your Apple ID's subscriptions section.

Open the iTunes app on your iPhone. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap the Apple ID button. Select View Apple ID. Enter your Apple ID password or authorize with Touch ID. Tap the Subscriptions button. Tap Pandora. Press Cancel Subscription. Tap Confirm.

How to cancel Pandora Premium on the web

If you subscribed online, you'll need to visit Pandora's website to cancel.

Open Pandora.com. Sign in to your account. Click on your profile picture in the upper right corner. Select Settings. Click on Subscription. Press Cancel Subscription Save Changes and enter your password, if prompted.

Questions?

Still having trouble canceling? Let us know below.