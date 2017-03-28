Opening Day is right around the corner, and MLB.com At Bat has a small treat for baseball fans.

Major League Baseball has updated its MLB.com At Bat app to take advantage of a brand new feature in iOS 10.3 that lets you change the app's icon. If you've downloaded iOS 10.3, MLB.com At Bat gives you the option of changing its icon from the standard MLB logo to that of your favorite baseball team.

Here's how you can change the app icon for MLB.com At Bat:

Open MLB.com At Bat. Tap More. Tap Settings. Tap Set Home Screen Icon. Tap the team whose logo you'd like to use, either from your favorites, or the rest of the league, sorted by division. Tap OK.

This is a neat little change that is sure to help fans get a little more excited ahead of Opening Day of the professional baseball season next week.