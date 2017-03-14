How do I change the format of my content in iBooks on my iPhone and iPad? You can adjust the way your iBooks look in settings!

If you're not accustomed to reading your books on a screen, the way the lines break up can be a little jarring. The good news is you have a few options to change the formatting of all your content in iBooks, which may make things a little easier to read.

How to enable Full Justification in iBooks on iPhone and iPad

By default, Apple makes the text appear with a loose, undefined edge in iBooks. You can make the edges of your paragraphs clean and straight by enabling Full Justification.

Launch the Settings app. Tap iBooks. Tap the On/Off switch next to Full Jusitification. If the switch is green that means the feature has been turned on and when it's gray that means it's off.

How to enable Auto-Hyphenation in iBooks on iPhone and iPad

If you enable Full Justification, you're going to want to enable Auto-Hyphenation because if you don't, longer words that don't fit will be forced to a new line.

Launch the Settings app. Tap iBooks. Tap the On/Off switch next to Auto-hyphenation. If the switch is green that means the feature has been turned on and when it's gray that means it's off.

How to enable Both Margins Advance in iBooks on iPhone and iPad

With Both Margins Advance, you can use either side of the screen to move on, whether you are scrolling down or tapping to move on.

Launch the Settings app. Tap iBooks. Tap the On/Off switch next to Both Margins Advance. If the switch is green that means the feature has been turned on and when it's gray that means it's off.

