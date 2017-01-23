Yes, Amazon's Alexa will now respond to "Computer". Here's how to set it up.

If you haven't read the news this evening, I have a bright spot of information for you: You can now set your Amazon Echo, Tap, or Dot's wake word to "Computer", delighting Star Trek geeks around the United Federation of Planets , United States. Sadly, much as we might long for a Sulu "Oh, my!" in response, or a serenade from Q, Alexa will still respond in its age-old timbre.

Still, Alexa has a few tricks up her sleeves for enterprising fans of the science-fiction series; for a fun (albeit not-quite-series-accurate) one, command your Echo: "Computer! Tea. Earl Grey. Hot." Sadly, you won't actually get the replicator-created beverage you desire, but the AI line must be drawn somewhere, after all. And, for now, it's here. This far. No further.

Want to change your Echo wake word to "Computer"? Here's how to go about it.

How to change your Amazon Echo, Dot, or Tap's wake word to Computer

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your phone. Tap the More icon (three horizontal lines) in the upper left corner. Select Settings. Pick the device whose wake word you wish to change. Tap the Wake Word setting. Select Computer from the drop-down. (If it's not available yet, the update may not have yet rolled out to your Alexa app. Try again in a few hours.) Say "Engage!". (Kidding!)

The Alexa app won't complain grumpily that it's a speaker, not a PC, but it will update your Echo, Dot, or Tap over the air. When completed, you'll get a Wake word changed prompt, along with instructions on how to use what is now, and will always be, your new and improved Star Trek communications device voice assistant.

And yes, somewhere in the Mirror Universe, a goatee'd user is indeed saying "Computer" to Siri right now instead...

Questions?

Let us know in the comments.