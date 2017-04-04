Worried your favorite apps may not work in the future? Take a look at which apps could be in danger.

As sure as the sun will rise in the morning, eventually iOS 11 will come to the iPhone and iPad. While upgrading to a new version of iOS usually doesn't mean much for your apps, there are rumors that 32-bit apps will stop working in iOS 11..

What does this mean for you? Well, it could mean nothing. You may not use any apps that are still 32-bit, meaning the developers have kept their apps updated to Apple's newest specs. If you're concerned that an app you love or use often may be affected in the future, you can quickly check if the apps on your phone are 32-bit or not.

How to check which applications are still 32-bit on iPhone and iPad

Please note that these steps will only work if you have iOS 10.3 installed, so if you haven't updated your iPhone to the new software yet, do that first.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap About. Tap Applications.

Here you will be given a list of the applications that are still 32-bit. These are the apps that may be in danger of not working on iOS 11.

Note: If you tap on Applications, and no list of apps shows up, it means you don't have any apps that are 32-bit.

What can I do if an app I love is 32-bit currently?

Unfortunately, not a whole lot. It's really up to the developers to maintain and update their apps, so there is nothing you can do directly to fix the issue.

That being said, look at the App Store description of the app and see when the last update was made available. If you notice an update hasn't been pushed in a fairly long time (a year or more let's say), it may be an indication that the developers have decided to stop supporting that particular app. Of course, nothing is for certain, but I would encourage you to pay attention to any news coming from the developers to see if they plan on addressing your concerns.

