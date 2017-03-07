Can't find that notification that just popped up on your iPhone screen? There's a way to fix that!

You're sitting on the couch. Your iPhone is on the coffee table. You get a notification. You grab your iPhone to see what the notification was, pressing your finger on the Home button to wake your screen when suddenly the notification just disappears because that darn Touch ID is so lightning fast now. Where'd that alert go? It's not in Notification Center. It's just gone.

Sound familiar? You can fix that by manually adding those little alerts to Notification Center. From now on, when you wake your screen and the alert goes away, it will still be available to read whenever you want.

How to add an app's alert to Notification Center on iPhone and iPad

The first step to organizing your notifications is to add important ones to Notification Center. This will ensure that they will always be available to read when you're available to read them.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Notifications. Select the app for which you want to keep notifications in Notification Center. Toggle the Allow Notifications switch on if it's not already. Toggle the Show in Notification Center switch on.

How to get Notification Center under control on your iPhone and iPad

In the reverse, if you feel like Notification Center is getting out of hand and seems like a big old mess, try removing un-important notifications from Notification Center so you can manage your alerts easier. Think of it like a bunch of Post-it notes stuck to your desk. Do you really need a note to let you know that your game cool down has completed?

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Notifications. Select the app you want to remove from Notification Center. Toggle the Show in Notification Center switch off.

Do this for all apps that aren't really important to your daily life and you'll feel a lot better about Notification Center. You can still get alerts. They just won't congest Notification Center.

How to customize which apps send banners and alerts on iPhone and iPad

Some apps are so important that you need their alerts in Notification Center and you need to know about them right away. You can add an extra layer of notification to those priority apps so you'll always know when something happens.

Banners are notifications that appear at the top of your screen for just a moment. If you don't think you need to address a banner, you can simply wait for it to go away.

Alerts are notifications that appear at the top of your screen, but they stay there until you respond to them or clear them away.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Notifications. Select the app for which you want to receive banners and alerts. Toggle the Allow Notifications switch on if it's not already. Tap Banner or Alerts under "Alert style when unlocked."

How to get your alerts under control on your iPhone and iPad

In the reverse, if you're getting little pop-up notifications on your screen all day long, maybe you're experiencing a bit of FOMO and it's time to silence some of those alerts.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Notifications. Select the app for which you want to turn off banners and alerts. Toggle the Allow Notifications switch on if it's not already. Tap None under "Alert style when unlocked."

Now grab a cup of tea and relax for a while.

How to customize how you receive notifications on iPhone and iPad

In addition to Notification Center, there are three ways to be made aware of something happening in an app: sounds, badge app icons, and Lock screen notifications. You can manage all of them.

How to turn on or off sound alerts on your iPhone and iPad

Not everything in life needs an audible ping. If all of your apps were dinging and beeping every time something happened, you're friends would stop hanging out with you. Certain alerts are important enough to demand your attention, but only the very important ones (read: please turn off sound alerts for Facebook. It's not that important).

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Notifications. Select the app for which you want to get an audible alert. Toggle the Allow Notifications switch on if it's not already. Toggle the Sounds switch on.

If you don't want an audible alert for an app, follow the steps above and toggle the Sounds switch off.

How to turn on and off badge app icons on your iPhone and iPad

Oh, those fiery red dots, taunting you, burning into your soul until you address the notification. Badge app icons are the most stressful notifications available. If you really need them, turn them on. If they just cause you anxiety, turn them off. I turn badge app icons on for my messaging apps, but leave them off for everything else.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Notifications. Select the app for which you want to see that red dot on the icon. Toggle the Allow Notifications switch on if it's not already. Toggle the Badge App Icons switch on.

If that red dot just causes you unrelenting anxiety, you can turn it off by following the steps above and toggling the Badge App Icon switch off.

How to turn on and off Lock screen notifications on your iPhone and iPad

If you're iPhone will sometimes be seen by prying eyes, you're going to want to keep, at least certain notifications from appearing on your Lock screen, like text messages or alerts about your bills being overdue. Not everything should be on your Lock screen, but less private notifications aren't harmful.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Notifications. Select the app for which you want to have notifications appear on your Lock screen. Toggle the Allow Notifications switch on if it's not already. Toggle the Show on Lock Screen switch on.

If you don't want others to be able to see a notification just by glancing at your phone while it's sitting on your desk, disable the Lock screen notification feature by following the steps above and toggling the Show on Lock Screen switch off.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about customizing Notification Center alerts, banners, sounds, and app icon badges? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.