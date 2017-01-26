Take control and learn how to customize System Preferences on your Mac.

System Preferences is where you go to control how different aspects of macOS work for you. Not only does that include features like sound, Accessibility, and Time Machine, but it also includes System Preferences itself. You can change how your preference panels display, which panels you see, and how they get organized.

How to choose which panels appear in System Preferences

Have different preference panels that you don't use? Here's how to hide them.

  1. Open System Preferences on your Mac from the dock or by clicking the  button on the top left of your screen.

  2. Click View in the Menu bar.

    Open System Preferences, click View

  3. Click Customize...

  4. Check the boxes next to the System Preference panels that you want to display, and uncheck the boxes next to the ones you don't.

    Click Customize, check the boxes you want

How to show all System Preference panels

  1. Open System Preferences on your Mac from the dock or by clicking the  button on the top left of your screen.

  2. Click View in the Menu bar.

    Open System Preferences, click View

  3. Click Show All Preferences.

    Click Show All Preferences

How to organize System Preferences

macOS gives you a couple of different options for sorting your System Preference panels.

  1. Open System Preferences on your Mac from the dock or by clicking the  button on the top left of your screen.

  2. Click View in the Menu bar.

    Open System Preferences, click View

  3. Click Organize by Categories to organize your preference panels by type.

  4. Click Organize Alphabetically to organize preference panes by name.

    Click Organize by Categories or Organize Alphabetically

Questions?

If you've got any questions about customizing System Preferences on your Mac, don't hesitate to let us know in the comments below.

macOS Sierra

macOS Sierra