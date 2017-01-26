Take control and learn how to customize System Preferences on your Mac.

System Preferences is where you go to control how different aspects of macOS work for you. Not only does that include features like sound, Accessibility, and Time Machine, but it also includes System Preferences itself. You can change how your preference panels display, which panels you see, and how they get organized.

How to choose which panels appear in System Preferences

Have different preference panels that you don't use? Here's how to hide them.

Open System Preferences on your Mac from the dock or by clicking the  button on the top left of your screen. Click View in the Menu bar. Click Customize... Check the boxes next to the System Preference panels that you want to display, and uncheck the boxes next to the ones you don't.

How to show all System Preference panels

Open System Preferences on your Mac from the dock or by clicking the  button on the top left of your screen. Click View in the Menu bar. Click Show All Preferences.

How to organize System Preferences

macOS gives you a couple of different options for sorting your System Preference panels.

Open System Preferences on your Mac from the dock or by clicking the  button on the top left of your screen. Click View in the Menu bar. Click Organize by Categories to organize your preference panels by type. Click Organize Alphabetically to organize preference panes by name.

