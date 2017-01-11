Get rid of the apps that are cluttering up your Mac. Here's how!
Over time, our Macs can become full of apps that we no longer use, have stopped working, or that we never really needed in the first place. Getting rid of these apps is a simple matter, but there are different ways to go about it.
Here is how you delete apps from your Mac.
- How to delete apps downloaded from the Mac App Store
- How to delete non-App Store apps in the Finder
- How to delete apps from your Dock
How to delete apps downloaded from the Mac App Store
Deleting an app you downloaded from the Mac App Store is a lot like deleting an app from your iPhone.
- Open Launchpad on your Mac. This can be done by clicking the Launchpad icon on your Dock, tapping F4 in the function row, or performing a four-finger pinch on your Mac's trackpad.
Find the app downloaded from the Mac App Store that you want to remove.
Click and hold on the app's icon until it enters jiggly mode.
Click the 'X' that appears in the upper left corner of the app icon.
Click Delete when prompted.
How to delete non-App Store apps in the Finder
For those apps that you've downloaded from the web, here's how you get rid of them using Finder.
- Click on the Finder icon in the Dock to open a Finder window.
Click Applications in the sidebar.
Scroll through the list until you find the app you want to remove. You can also search for it.
Right click on the app.
Click Move to Trash.
Click on the Trash icon in your Dock.
Click Empty.
How to delete apps from your Dock
You can also get rid of apps with a simple drag-and-drop.
- Find the app you want to remove on your Dock, or open the Application folder on your Dock and find it there.
Click and hold the app icon.
Drag the app icon to the Trash icon in your Dock and release.
Click on the Trash icon.
Click Empty.
How to delete an app that appears to still be open
Need to delete an app but keep getting a popup that you can't because it's still open? We've got a step-by-step guide for that, too.
Questions?
Reader comments
Also, if you Hazel, there's an option to enable App Sweep, which will monitor deletions and offer to remove any support files. Another option is AppCleaner which offers the same monitoring.
I have a problem in deleting icons from the LaunchPad. I have several games that I installed, but didn't work for various reasons, from Steam. In each case, I deleted the game using the Steam interface, but the icon is still there in the LaunchPad. If I press until the icons get "jiggly" I have no X in the corner of these icons to rid myself of them. I have resorted to creating a folder called "Trash" and putting them there.
If it matters, three of them are games that, for whatever reason, never fully installed from Steam, so they have the Steam icon. The other is Mad Max, which I knew wouldn't run on my MacBook Air, but I had already purchased it for my old Windows PC, so I thought I'd give it a try. That one has the Mad Max icon, not the Steam one.
At one point, I even uninstalled Steam, but the icons remained, so I re-installed Steam.