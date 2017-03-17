My roommate moved out and I don't want his profile on my Nintendo Switch anymore. Delete him!

There could be any number of reasons why you would want to get rid of a user profile on your Nintendo Switch. Maybe you created a temporary one for your niece when she visited, or your roommate insisted on having his own profile, but now he's living with your ex, or maybe you just wanted to create an account so you could show someone else how to do it. Whatever reason you created a user profile, you can get rid of it just as easily.

How to unlink a Nintendo Account

Depending on the type of user profile you are trying to purge from your Nintendo Switch, you might have to first unlink a Nintendo Account.

Select System Settings from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Scroll down and select Users. Select the user profile you want to delete. Scroll down and select Unlink Nintendo Account at the bottom of the user profile page. Enter your PIN. Select Continue when prompted to confirm that you want to unlink the Nintendo Account for the user profile. Select Unlink when prompted to confirm again.

How to delete a user profile

Once you've unlinked a Nintendo Account, you can delete a user profile, including friends lists, settings preferences, and social media connections.

Select System Settings from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Scroll down and select Users. Select the user profile you want to delete. Scroll down and select Delete User at the bottom of the user profile page. Enter your PIN. Tick the box next to Delete. Select Next. Select Delete this User to confirm you want to delete the user profile. Hit OK when the process is finished.

If you decide that you want to add the user profile back onto your Switch, you'll have to start over by adding a new use profile and then linking a Nintendo Account.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to unlink a Nintendo Account or delete a user profile from your Nintendo Switch? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.