Clear out old data in Google Maps on your iPhone or iPad.

Google Maps is a great alternative to Apple's built-in Maps app that offers turn-by-turn navigation, helps you find local points of interest, and more. If you use Google Maps a lot, you might feel the need to clear out some of the data once in awhile, including your old search terms and directions.

Here's how you can manage your history in Google Maps.

How to delete your search history and prior destinations in Google Maps

Deleting old search items and directions in Google Maps is fairly easy. Unfortunately, you have to delete items one at a time.

Open Google Maps on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the menu button (looks like three stacked lines). Tap Settings. Tap Maps history. The the "x" next to the item that you want to delete. Tap Delete.

How to clear your app data from Google Maps

This is useful for clearing out downloaded maps, cache data, and resetting cookies. In fact, if you want to get rid of cached data but retain your search history and prior destinations, this is the way to do it.

Open Google Maps. Tap the menu button (looks like three stacked lines). Tap Settings. Tap About, terms & privacy. Tap Clear application data. Tap OK.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to delete your search history and prior destinations in Google Maps? Drop them into the comments and we'll help you out.