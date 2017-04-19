How can I deregister my email or phone number on my iMessage and FaceTime?

Whether you're looking to detach your iMessage from your iPad so you can lend it to a friend for the weekend, or you simply no longer want your phone number being used for FaceTime purposes, there's a way to deregister your email or phone number associated with iMessage and FaceTime.

Here's how!

How to deregister an email or phone number associated with iMessage

If you're looking to deregister your email or a phone number that's attached to your iMessage account, never fear, iMore is here!

Launch Settings from your homescreen. Tap Messages. You may have to scroll a bit to find it. Tap Send & Receive. Tap your Apple ID at the top of your screen. Tap Sign out.

This will automatically sign you out and deregister your email & phone number from your iMessage account on that particular device.

How to deregister an email or phone number associated with FaceTime

Deregistering your FaceTime account only takes a couple of seconds. Here's how!

Launch Settings from your homescreen. Tap FaceTime. You may have to scroll a bit to find it. Tap your Apple ID and a prompt will appear. Tap Sign Out.

This will automatically sign you out and deregister your email & phone number from your FaceTime account on that particular device.

