How to designate someone as a parent or guardian with Family Sharing

If you have someone else in the family to whom you'd like to give parental rights (i.e. the ability to grant a child account permission to purchase content), here's how!

If you live in a household where you need to monitor and control iTunes and App Store purchases that children are making, Family Sharing lets you do just that. Once you've got it set up, you can even designate which adults in the group can make purchasing decisions for younger children.

How to assign someone as a parent or guardian with Family Sharing

Note that in order to assign someone as a parent or guardian, you'll need to be the family organizer, i.e. the person that set up the Family Sharing group.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Apple ID banner at the top. Tap on Family Sharing. Tap on the person you'd like to assign as a parent or guardian. Tap the switch next to Parent/Guardian to turn it on (green is on).

That's it. That person will now receive purchase requests from any children in your Family Sharing group. That means that if one person is busy and can't approve a request, the other parent can. You'll still only need one person to approve a request, though, not both.

