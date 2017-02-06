Don't want to keep track of where you've been recently? Delete your destination and route history!
Updated February 2017: Now reflects iOS 10.
There are plenty of reasons to avoid storing your search and destination history: Maybe you're planning a surprise party; maybe you have one too many trips to Starbucks listed. Whatever the case, you can very easily get rid of your past search and destination history in Maps.
Note: iOS 10 stores fewer recent destinations than in past operating systems, and thus has removed the "Clear All" button. That said, you can still delete recent locations on a case-by-case basis.
How to delete your recent destination and search history
- Open the Maps app.
- Swipe up to reveal the Recents menu.
Swipe left on a set of directions or place to open the More menu.
- Tap Remove.
Remember: Once you delete your search history, it's gone forever. If you need to store old directions or a set of coordinates but don't want them readily available in the Maps app, there is another way: Share them to a Secured Notes file.
- First, set up Notes with a secure password.
- In the Maps app, swipe up to reveal the Recents menu.
Swipe left on a set of directions to open the More menu, or tap on a location to enter its information card.
- Tap the Share button.
- Tap Add to Notes.
- Create a new note.
- Press Save.
- Open the Notes app.
- Select the note with your address in it.
- Tap the Share button.
- Press the Lock Note button.
Enter your password.
- Lock the note by tapping the Lock button.
Questions?
Let us know in the comments.
