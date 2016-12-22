How do you get Pokémon Go for Apple Watch? Uh, as quickly as possible!

Pokémon Go has just been released for Apple Watch, and you can get notifications and collect items without even having to take out your iPhone!

If you don't have Pokémon Go for Apple Watch yet, here's how to download and install it. What are you waiting for?! DO IT NOW!

How to download the updated Apple Watch app

or go through the App Store app.

How to enable Pokémon Go on Apple Watch

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on Pokémon Go. Switch Show App on Apple Watch to On.

How to get started with Pokémon Go on Apple Watch

Before you can really start using Pokémon Go on Apple Watch you need to give it permission to run in the background, so it can count your activity, and access various HealthKit data, so it can contribute to your workouts.

These should pop up on their own but if they don't:

Launch Settings from your iPhone Home screen. Tap on Privacy. Tap on Health. Tap on Pokemon Go. Tap the switches to enable each category. Turn them all on. (You should read through them carefully first, of course.)

You can also do this through the Health app directly, from the Sources tab.

Questions?

Got a question about getting Pokémon Go on your Apple Watch? Sound off in the comments below!