How do you install Steam games on your Mac? It's simple and once you start, you won't stop!
Steam is one of the most popular online gaming stores for gamers everywhere and it's not just for PC, you can enjoy Steam on your Mac too!
Here's how to install and download games using Steam for Mac.
How to install Steam on Mac
In case you haven't installed Steam on your Mac already, here's how.
- Go to steampowered.com in your browser.
Click Install Steam.
- Click Install Steam Now.
Click the show downloads button. Depending on the browser, this may open automatically when the file finishes downloading.
- Double-click on steam.dmg to launch the installer.
Click on Agree button.
- Drag Steam into the applications folder.
Exit the window.
How to download a Steam game onto your Mac
- Launch Steam from the Launchpad.
Wait for Steam to update.
- Tap Create New Account or Log in into an existing account if you have one.
Go through the necessary steps to create an account.
- Click Store.
Browse the store for a game you want to download. You'll need to make sure it's compatible with Mac. You'll see the Apple logo on any game that can be played on Mac.
- Click on the title you want to download.
Click Add to Cart.
- Click Purchase for myself.
Select your payment method.
- Fill out your payment information.
Click Continue.
- Click the checkbox to agree to the terms.
Click Purchase.
From here your game will begin to download, and you can start playing as soon as it's done, so go nuts!
Anything else you need to know?
Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
How to download Steam games on Mac
I use Steam but honestly if you have Windows whether that be Parallels or a native Bootcamp installation just go that method instead. It's better.
One thing that is particularly poor on the Mac side is controller support. I have currently the XBox 360, PS4 and Steam controller but it’s still a a crapshoot.
In addition you have access to a full catalogue of old Windows games.
Apple gaming is bad.
I disagree, I've used my PS4 controller in plenty of Steam games on macOS, and the PS4 controller works natively with macOS. Plenty of Steam games work with macOS now, I think around 80% of my library supports macOS.
Most old Windows games can be played through WINE, and a fair amount of new Windows games can be too. Use Homebrew to install WINE, then install the Windows version of Steam through WINE.
Apple gaming is great, of course there's still games that are missing, but the games that are there work, and work pretty well from my experience.
I’ll have to take your word for it. I can assure you that most old windows games do not give you a smooth experience.
The PS4 controller may work in MacOS and I can see that mine is recognised but quite often you get one that works all the way through into Bog Picture but when you actually start the game……………...Try it in Tomb Raider, plenty does not equal lots of big releases.
Apple gaming is great, LOL.
Apple have neglected the gaming market and it shows, the games that do work are not as good as their Windows counterparts. My Mac Pro allows me to use much better graphics cards and take full advantage of them IN WINDOWS.
Currently have an RX470 and I’ve had to hack the OS to get it to run. I get MUCH better performance in Windows with it than I do in OSX. Why are you in denial?